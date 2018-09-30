September 2018
  1. Write about an unfortunate bruise.
    1. Use the following five words: bell, greeting, fastidious, mild, tongue.
    2. Use the phrase: “Lunchtime, tomorrow.”
    3. Write about unwittingly doing something the same every time.
  3. Write about faint remnants of something that was erased.
  4. Use these 5 words: nice, support, shop, bleach, quirky.
  5. Narrator contemplates their reflection in a shiny ball.
  6. Your antagonist is named Lianna Acosta.
  7. Use the phrase “You’re safe here with me.”
  8. Your antagonist is a funeral director.
    1. Use the following five words: drawing, win, posture, half, resource.
    2. Use the phrase: “That looks ominous.”
    3. Write about someone who hasn’t been seen in a long time.
  10. Use these 5 words: squirrel, quill, earthquake, space, question.
  11. Write about doing something with the other hand.
  12. Write about not receiving an apology.
  13. Answer a question with another question.
  14. Use these 5 words: hunting, brainstorm, secondary, vetted, calamity.
  15. Write about being barefoot in the office.
    1. Use the following five words: dragon, research, diplomat, carrot, strap.
    2. Use the phrase: “Good luck with the dog [or other animal].”
    3. Write about an unnecessary goodbye.
  17. Write about counting down to the last time something happens.
  18. Start with this line of dialogue: “Remember how I hugged you?”
  19. Write about finishing up chores to make time for…
  20. Write about why you love yourself.
  21. Write about a blank book.
  22. Write about a stolen victory.
    1. Use the following five words: housing, bench, publicity, recover, clay.
    2. Use the phrase: “It’s remarkably quiet.”
    3. Write about getting confused by some numbers.
  24. Use these 5 words: novel, creativity, venture, pannier, excavate.
  25. Write about accidental harassment.
  26. Your protagonist is a cinematographer.
  27. Use the phrase “Blue envy.”
  28. Start with this line of dialogue: “Smell the water.”
  29. Use the phrase, “Didn’t I just do that?”
    1. Use the following five words: wisecrack, occasion, turn, snow, border.
    2. Use the phrase: “The end of the month.”
    3. Write about discarding old things.
