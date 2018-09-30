- Write about an unfortunate bruise.
- Use the following five words: bell, greeting, fastidious, mild, tongue.
- Use the phrase: “Lunchtime, tomorrow.”
- Write about unwittingly doing something the same every time.
- Write about faint remnants of something that was erased.
- Use these 5 words: nice, support, shop, bleach, quirky.
- Narrator contemplates their reflection in a shiny ball.
- Your antagonist is named Lianna Acosta.
- Use the phrase “You’re safe here with me.”
- Your antagonist is a funeral director.
- Use the following five words: drawing, win, posture, half, resource.
- Use the phrase: “That looks ominous.”
- Write about someone who hasn’t been seen in a long time.
- Use these 5 words: squirrel, quill, earthquake, space, question.
- Write about doing something with the other hand.
- Write about not receiving an apology.
- Answer a question with another question.
- Use these 5 words: hunting, brainstorm, secondary, vetted, calamity.
- Write about being barefoot in the office.
- Use the following five words: dragon, research, diplomat, carrot, strap.
- Use the phrase: “Good luck with the dog [or other animal].”
- Write about an unnecessary goodbye.
- Write about counting down to the last time something happens.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “Remember how I hugged you?”
- Write about finishing up chores to make time for…
- Write about why you love yourself.
- Write about a blank book.
- Write about a stolen victory.
- Use the following five words: housing, bench, publicity, recover, clay.
- Use the phrase: “It’s remarkably quiet.”
- Write about getting confused by some numbers.
- Use these 5 words: novel, creativity, venture, pannier, excavate.
- Write about accidental harassment.
- Your protagonist is a cinematographer.
- Use the phrase “Blue envy.”
- Start with this line of dialogue: “Smell the water.”
- Use the phrase, “Didn’t I just do that?”
- Use the following five words: wisecrack, occasion, turn, snow, border.
- Use the phrase: “The end of the month.”
- Write about discarding old things.