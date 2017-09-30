September 2017
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Remembering the first day of school, years later.
  2. Use these 5 words: obedient, yummy, sweet, wild, spring.
    1. Use the following five words: midnight, surface, which, glazed, destination.
    2. Write about commemorating an unhappy event.
    3. Use this phrase: “Is there more?”
  4. Use this line of dialogue: “People never really grow up.”
  5. A complicated checklist
  6. Include a character who hates to be around people or touch them.
  7. “I remember the look in her eyes.”
  8. Use these 5 words: look, sneeze, plastic, zesty, acceptable.
  9. An unexpected rain storm
    1. Use the following five words: policemen, poetry, crossing, without, screams.
    2. Write about overdosing on news coverage.
    3. Use this phrase: “It could be entertaining.”
  11. Conversation blocks a doorway
  12. Use this line of dialogue: “Put on some pants.”
  13. Forgetting the reason for coming to the kitchen
  14. Scenario: a parrot that speaks Spanish.
  15. Bringing unusual food to an event
  16. Use these 5 words: guitar, mighty, abnormal, inquisitive, worried.
    1. Use the following five words: midnight, friends, place, pledge, rest.
    2. Use some misunderstood song lyrics.
    3. Write about a sweaty job.
  18. Use this line of dialogue: “What do we have to gain from even trying?”
  19. Long overdue refrigerator cleaning
  20. Include a character who eats grilled cheese sandwiches for dinner each night
  21. Write about balancing eggs on the equinox
  22. Use these 5 words: soggy, smiling, fine, interest, frequent.
  23. Bonding with a stranger over witnessing an event
    1. Use the following five words: eating, south, synthesis, poems, stained.
    2. Write about the smell of a new book.
    3. Use the phrase, “Don’t you have something more important to do?”
  25. Day’s work done before 10AM
  26. Use this line of dialogue: “First, you look ridiculous.”
  27. Putting something back together again.
  28. Don’t make plans; just write.
  29. “If you want something done, ask somebody who’s busy.”
  30. Say the truth you’re carrying in your heart like a hidden treasure.
