- Remembering the first day of school, years later.
- Use these 5 words: obedient, yummy, sweet, wild, spring.
- Use the following five words: midnight, surface, which, glazed, destination.
- Write about commemorating an unhappy event.
- Use this phrase: “Is there more?”
- Use this line of dialogue: “People never really grow up.”
- A complicated checklist
- Include a character who hates to be around people or touch them.
- “I remember the look in her eyes.”
- Use these 5 words: look, sneeze, plastic, zesty, acceptable.
- An unexpected rain storm
- Use the following five words: policemen, poetry, crossing, without, screams.
- Write about overdosing on news coverage.
- Use this phrase: “It could be entertaining.”
- Conversation blocks a doorway
- Use this line of dialogue: “Put on some pants.”
- Forgetting the reason for coming to the kitchen
- Scenario: a parrot that speaks Spanish.
- Bringing unusual food to an event
- Use these 5 words: guitar, mighty, abnormal, inquisitive, worried.
- Use the following five words: midnight, friends, place, pledge, rest.
- Use some misunderstood song lyrics.
- Write about a sweaty job.
- Use this line of dialogue: “What do we have to gain from even trying?”
- Long overdue refrigerator cleaning
- Include a character who eats grilled cheese sandwiches for dinner each night
- Write about balancing eggs on the equinox
- Use these 5 words: soggy, smiling, fine, interest, frequent.
- Bonding with a stranger over witnessing an event
- Use the following five words: eating, south, synthesis, poems, stained.
- Write about the smell of a new book.
- Use the phrase, “Don’t you have something more important to do?”
- Day’s work done before 10AM
- Use this line of dialogue: “First, you look ridiculous.”
- Putting something back together again.
- Don’t make plans; just write.
- “If you want something done, ask somebody who’s busy.”
- Say the truth you’re carrying in your heart like a hidden treasure.