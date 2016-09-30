September 2016
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by
  1. A Pen In Each HandThe cupboard is bare.
  2. Sign on door: “Closed for _____.”
  3. This place is not very old.
  4. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: blond, walks, telephone, spaces, mourners.
    2. Use the phrase, “cough and splutter.”
    3. Fill in the blank: “With ________ comes complexity.”
  5. The list just keeps getting longer.
  6. One of your characters is awarded an honorary degree.
  7. Each day must be better than the last.
  8. Use these 5 words: curiosity, fossils, collaboration, passport, sketchy.
  9. Looking back at a school paper from the beginning of the year.
  10. A hurricane-related storm.
  11. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: color, seducer, windy, tyranny, librarian.
    2. Use the phrase, “What about you?”
    3. Write about repeatedly asking, “Why?”
  12. A character who denies everything when confronted.
  13. “If there’s nothing there, I just _______”
  14. Use these 5 words: reclusive, flagship, brace, southside, impersonating.
  15. Everyone’s lease expires the same day
  16. A new ad campaign.
  17. Ambiguous directions send party goers astray
  18. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: shakes, woman, walks, surface, found.
    2. Use the phrase, “see and be seen.”
    3. Write about working down to the wire.
  19. “Tell me again why I used to like this?”
  20. “I’m going to save you and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
  21. Write about an extinct pest.
  22. Use these 5 words: staycation, dominoes, tango, power outage, heat.
  23. Emigrating to have two summers in a row
  24. Challenging a myth.
  25. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: against, sailor, telephone, depends, hearts.
    2. Use the phrase, “That’s going to be difficult.”
    3. Write about drowsily making a mistake.
  26. A character who’s playing to the cameras.
  27. “Oops, I missed one.”
  28. Use these 5 words: violent, rodents, bowling, cafeteria, prank.
  29. A sudden glut of reading material
  30. “I used to be obsessed with _____. I have no regrets.”
Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *