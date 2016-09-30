- The cupboard is bare.
- Sign on door: “Closed for _____.”
- This place is not very old.
- Use the following five words: blond, walks, telephone, spaces, mourners.
- Use the phrase, “cough and splutter.”
- Fill in the blank: “With ________ comes complexity.”
- The list just keeps getting longer.
- One of your characters is awarded an honorary degree.
- Each day must be better than the last.
- Use these 5 words: curiosity, fossils, collaboration, passport, sketchy.
- Looking back at a school paper from the beginning of the year.
- A hurricane-related storm.
- Use the following five words: color, seducer, windy, tyranny, librarian.
- Use the phrase, “What about you?”
- Write about repeatedly asking, “Why?”
- A character who denies everything when confronted.
- “If there’s nothing there, I just _______”
- Use these 5 words: reclusive, flagship, brace, southside, impersonating.
- Everyone’s lease expires the same day
- A new ad campaign.
- Ambiguous directions send party goers astray
- Use the following five words: shakes, woman, walks, surface, found.
- Use the phrase, “see and be seen.”
- Write about working down to the wire.
- “Tell me again why I used to like this?”
- “I’m going to save you and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
- Write about an extinct pest.
- Use these 5 words: staycation, dominoes, tango, power outage, heat.
- Emigrating to have two summers in a row
- Challenging a myth.
- Use the following five words: against, sailor, telephone, depends, hearts.
- Use the phrase, “That’s going to be difficult.”
- Write about drowsily making a mistake.
- A character who’s playing to the cameras.
- “Oops, I missed one.”
- Use these 5 words: violent, rodents, bowling, cafeteria, prank.
- A sudden glut of reading material
- “I used to be obsessed with _____. I have no regrets.”