- Reminisce about a vacation or holiday
- Write about an adverse drug reaction.
- Write about how remarkable it is that someone is not looking at their phone.
- Use the following five words: sensitivity, message, realize, bake, trivial.
- Use the phrase, “No, I don’t believe it.”
- Write about quitting a game that can’t be won.
- Write about a delight found in the midst of tedium.
- Start with this line: “What was the outcome of the struggle?”
- Write about carefully choosing an alias.
- Write about a visiting scholar.
- Write about the impression someone else is living parts of your life.
- Start with this line: “Nobody bothered to tell me.”
- Use the following five words: realize, leftovers, extension, mug, favorite.
- Use the phrase, “Is it Friday yet?”
- Write about trying to focus when drowsy.
- Include these 3 characters in a story: educator, groundskeeper, counselor.
- Your character writes a letter to his/her younger self.
- Start with this line: “I was 110% sure I was right.”
- Your character finds a letter purporting to be from an older self.
- Write about a digitization project.
- Write about trying to figure out a beekeeper’s suit.
- Use the following five words: thaw, mourning, attract, stem, number.
- Use the phrase, “sounds like a plan.”
- Write about being interrupted when dancing alone.
- Write about deciding not to come home from a trip.
- Use these five words: outreach, index, peppermint, decline, nations.
- Use this: “You’re not wearing that.”
- Start with this line: “That is a huge leap.”
- Write about being caught drooling.
- Set your story at dawn during a heatwave.
- Use the following five words: prosper, disk, satisfaction, biology, able.
- Use the phrase, “the best ever.”
- Write about a stack of mail or lots of incoming messages.
- Start with this line: “Don’t be fooled.”
- Write about getting a multi-colored hair dye job
- Write about a secret cinnamon bun recipe.
- Write about dreading an oncoming holiday.
- Set your story in a city park.
- Write about a new widow in a fake graveyard.