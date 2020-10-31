October 2020
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Reminisce about a vacation or holiday
  2. Write about an adverse drug reaction.
  3. Write about how remarkable it is that someone is not looking at their phone.
  4. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: sensitivity, message, realize, bake, trivial.
    2. Use the phrase, “No, I don’t believe it.”
    3. Write about quitting a game that can’t be won.
  5. Write about a delight found in the midst of tedium.
  6. Start with this line: “What was the outcome of the struggle?”
  7. Write about carefully choosing an alias.
  8. Write about a visiting scholar.
  9. Write about the impression someone else is living parts of your life.
  10. Start with this line: “Nobody bothered to tell me.”
    1. Use the following five words: realize, leftovers, extension, mug, favorite.
    2. Use the phrase, “Is it Friday yet?”
    3. Write about trying to focus when drowsy.
  12. Include these 3 characters in a story: educator, groundskeeper, counselor.
  13. Your character writes a letter to his/her younger self.
  14. Start with this line: “I was 110% sure I was right.”
  15. Your character finds a letter purporting to be from an older self.
  16. Write about a digitization project.
  17. Write about trying to figure out a beekeeper’s suit.
    1. Use the following five words: thaw, mourning, attract, stem, number.
    2. Use the phrase, “sounds like a plan.”
    3. Write about being interrupted when dancing alone.
  19. Write about deciding not to come home from a trip.
  20. Use these five words: outreach, index, peppermint, decline, nations.
  21. Use this: “You’re not wearing that.”
  22. Start with this line: “That is a huge leap.”
  23. Write about being caught drooling.
  24. Set your story at dawn during a heatwave.
    1. Use the following five words: prosper, disk, satisfaction, biology, able.
    2. Use the phrase, “the best ever.”
    3. Write about a stack of mail or lots of incoming messages.
  26. Start with this line: “Don’t be fooled.”
  27. Write about getting a multi-colored hair dye job
  28. Write about a secret cinnamon bun recipe.
  29. Write about dreading an oncoming holiday.
  30. Set your story in a city park.
  31. Write about a new widow in a fake graveyard.

