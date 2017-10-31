October 2017
Daily Writing Prompts

    1. Use the following five words: unrequited, knees, battle, roads, grunts.
    2. Write about a dreaded and frustrating task.
    3. Write about a question that cannot be answered truthfully.
  2. Use these 5 words: bubble, seat, walk, innate, ambiguous.
  3. What happens in October, stays in October.
  4. Use this line of dialogue: “Honey, you’ll handle it.”
  5. Write about an unhappy dog.
  6. Scenario: a planet of teenage girls, and they’re the only people there.
  7. Use the phrase “How swiftly we forget.”
    1. Use the following five words: meanness, start, scribbling, stairs, shame.
    2. Write about a clerk remembering your character’s name.
    3. Use the phrase, “Tell me some lies.”
  9. A typo gives a profound insight
  10. Use these 5 words: comfortable, afford, inject, common, gun.
  11. A holiday happens unexpectedly
  12. Use this line of dialogue: “People are worried about me.”
  13. Include a character who’s lucky on Friday the 13th.
  14. Include a character whose friends are all stupid.
    1. Use the following five words: floors, boxes, confession, corner, twisted.
    2. Write about finding something extra or unintended.
    3. Fill in the blank, “Coming soon, to a _______ near you.”
  16. Use these 5 words: grin, trees, cloudy, arrive, sister.
  17. Doing that one little thing before lunch.
  18. Use this line of dialogue: “Look, there are cows!”
  19. Feeling the sleep coming for you.
  20. Scenario: a short time is left, and there’s still so much to do.
  21. Write about mud.
    1. Use the following five words: marry, gaunt, rest, really, private.
    2. Write about missing a holiday celebration.
    3. Fill in the blank, “Do you really want to _______?”
  23. Showing up at the wrong time for a meeting.
  24. Use these 5 words: flat, concerned, elastic, downtown, materialistic.
  25. A group experience without timepieces.
  26. Use this line of dialogue: “It doesn’t go away.”
  27. Hearing snow shovels in the summer
  28. It’s not strangers who are scary; it’s the people you think you know.
  30. Use this line of dialogue: “Breathe. You’re going to be ok.”
  31. Disagreement over holiday activities
