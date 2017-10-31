- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Use the following five words: unrequited, knees, battle, roads, grunts.
- Write about a dreaded and frustrating task.
- Write about a question that cannot be answered truthfully.
- Use these 5 words: bubble, seat, walk, innate, ambiguous.
- What happens in October, stays in October.
- Use this line of dialogue: “Honey, you’ll handle it.”
- Write about an unhappy dog.
- Scenario: a planet of teenage girls, and they’re the only people there.
- Use the phrase “How swiftly we forget.”
- Use the following five words: meanness, start, scribbling, stairs, shame.
- Write about a clerk remembering your character’s name.
- Use the phrase, “Tell me some lies.”
- A typo gives a profound insight
- Use these 5 words: comfortable, afford, inject, common, gun.
- A holiday happens unexpectedly
- Use this line of dialogue: “People are worried about me.”
- Include a character who’s lucky on Friday the 13th.
- Include a character whose friends are all stupid.
- Use the following five words: floors, boxes, confession, corner, twisted.
- Write about finding something extra or unintended.
- Fill in the blank, “Coming soon, to a _______ near you.”
- Use these 5 words: grin, trees, cloudy, arrive, sister.
- Doing that one little thing before lunch.
- Use this line of dialogue: “Look, there are cows!”
- Feeling the sleep coming for you.
- Scenario: a short time is left, and there’s still so much to do.
- Write about mud.
- Use the following five words: marry, gaunt, rest, really, private.
- Write about missing a holiday celebration.
- Fill in the blank, “Do you really want to _______?”
- Showing up at the wrong time for a meeting.
- Use these 5 words: flat, concerned, elastic, downtown, materialistic.
- A group experience without timepieces.
- Use this line of dialogue: “It doesn’t go away.”
- Hearing snow shovels in the summer
- It’s not strangers who are scary; it’s the people you think you know.
- Use this line of dialogue: “Breathe. You’re going to be ok.”
- Disagreement over holiday activities