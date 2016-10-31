- Write about a hidden regret.
- Use the following five words: jealousy, means, harbor, misused, crossing.
- Write about the end of an era.
- Misquote an advertising slogan.
- Hurry up and wait
- Use these 5 words: urban, royal, waffles, pumpkin spice, humblebrag.
- Write about an accidental Spoonerism
- “This song is so perfect.”
- Write about an extended deadline.
- A list of things that will never make sense.
- Use the following five words: stone, wheel, ocean, mine, excerpt.
- Write about a donation.
- Use the phrase, “… the balance allows…”
- Use these 5 words: lineup, people, story, charismatic, struggling.
- Write about a deadline that was shortened.
- Start with: “Never thought I’d see the day that…”
- Write about a craving for an odd food item
- A girl detective.
- Write about someone who’s nocturnal.
- Use the following five words: hand, done, twelve, light, memory.
- Write about insurance.
- Use the phrase, “ten straight.”
- Filing a report before the work is done
- Use these 5 words: calligrapher, work, drawings, elective, mentorship.
- Last glimpse of summer.
- “Close your mouth when you eat.”
- “I can’t believe it’s Friday already.”
- A police incident.
- Use these 5 words: corpse, defomity, brain chip, haunting, wounded.
- “I’ve never heard ______ used as a swear word.”
- “How much sleep did you get last night?”
- Write about giving up something permanently.
- Imagine your worst fears.
- “Can we make this bigger?”
- A character hates holidays.