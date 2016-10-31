October 2016
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about a hidden regret.
  2. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: jealousy, means, harbor, misused, crossing.
    2. Write about the end of an era.
    3. Misquote an advertising slogan.
  3. Hurry up and wait
  4. Use these 5 words: urban, royal, waffles, pumpkin spice, humblebrag.
  5. Write about an accidental Spoonerism
  6. “This song is so perfect.”
  7. Write about an extended deadline.
  8. A list of things that will never make sense.
  9. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: stone, wheel, ocean, mine, excerpt.
    2. Write about a donation.
    3. Use the phrase, “… the balance allows…”
  10. Use these 5 words: lineup, people, story, charismatic, struggling.
  11. Write about a deadline that was shortened.
  12. Start with: “Never thought I’d see the day that…”
  13. Write about a craving for an odd food item
  14. A girl detective.
  15. Write about someone who’s nocturnal.
  16. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: hand, done, twelve, light, memory.
    2. Write about insurance.
    3. Use the phrase, “ten straight.”
  17. Filing a report before the work is done
  18. Use these 5 words: calligrapher, work, drawings, elective, mentorship.
  19. Last glimpse of summer.
  20. “Close your mouth when you eat.”
  21. “I can’t believe it’s Friday already.”
  22. A police incident.
  23. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  24. Use these 5 words: corpse, defomity, brain chip, haunting, wounded.
  25. “I’ve never heard ______ used as a swear word.”
  26. “How much sleep did you get last night?”
  27. Write about giving up something permanently.
  28. Imagine your worst fears.
  29. “Can we make this bigger?”
  30. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  31. A character hates holidays.
