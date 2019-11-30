- Write about watching a kid with a sugar high.
- Your setting is: evening, hazy-humid, a small town, hostile atmosphere.
- Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Write about the sound of a machine.
- Fill in the blank: “I just did it for _________ and giggles.”
- Use the following five words: slant, greet, insert, quest, widen.
- Write about: glaciers shrinking.
- Write about failing to attach that crucial file to the e-mail.
- Write about a character who is: judgmental, eccentric & secretive.
- A software upgrade gone wrong
- Use these 5 words: smash, complexity, breathe, sadness, glass.
- Write about geese honking in the night.
- Write about discovering a new talent in someone you know.
- Fill in the blank: ” _________ like you’ve never done it before.”
- Use the following five words: fine, suffering, clerk, faint, aware.
- Write about an end to hostilities.
- Write about: turning away people.
- Write about sending that letter you never intended to send.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “This is kind of a perfect ending.”
- Use the phrase, “Is it Friday yet?”
- Write about: an unlikely prophet.
- Write about hurrying and fouling something up as a result.
- Fill in the blank: “_________ has happened again.”
- Use the following five words: design, heel, gas, shed, angle.
- Write about: a spoiled brat.
- Write about how not to do something.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “I’m supposed to be taking notes.”
- Write about the moment of realizing help isn’t coming.
- Use these 5 words: police, pressure, falsehoods, coffee, pencils.
- Write a heartwarming story about a dysfunctional family.
- Explain why “Wait, what?” is the most important question.
- Use these 5 words: slump, game, goal, buddies, crucial.
- Write about stopping to turn a turtle right side up.
- Write about a character who is: aggressive, ambitious & rude.
- Write about clothes that are threadbare in interesting places.
- Your setting is: noon, ice on the ground, a small town, charming atmosphere.