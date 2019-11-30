November 2019
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about watching a kid with a sugar high.
  2. Your setting is: evening, hazy-humid, a small town, hostile atmosphere.
  3. Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Write about the sound of a machine.
    2. Fill in the blank: “I just did it for _________ and giggles.”
    3. Use the following five words: slant, greet, insert, quest, widen.
  4. Write about: glaciers shrinking.
  5. Write about failing to attach that crucial file to the e-mail.
  6. Write about a character who is: judgmental, eccentric & secretive.
  7. A software upgrade gone wrong
  8. Use these 5 words: smash, complexity, breathe, sadness, glass.
  9. Write about geese honking in the night.
  10. Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
  11. Write about discovering a new talent in someone you know.
    1. Fill in the blank: ” _________ like you’ve never done it before.”
    2. Use the following five words: fine, suffering, clerk, faint, aware.
  12. Write about an end to hostilities.
  13. Write about: turning away people.
  14. Write about sending that letter you never intended to send.
  15. Start with this line of dialogue: “This is kind of a perfect ending.”
  16. Use the phrase, “Is it Friday yet?”
  17. Write about: an unlikely prophet.
  18. Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Write about hurrying and fouling something up as a result.
    2. Fill in the blank: “_________ has happened again.”
    3. Use the following five words: design, heel, gas, shed, angle.
  19. Write about: a spoiled brat.
  20. Write about how not to do something.
  21. Start with this line of dialogue: “I’m supposed to be taking notes.”
  22. Write about the moment of realizing help isn’t coming.
  23. Use these 5 words: police, pressure, falsehoods, coffee, pencils.
  24. Write a heartwarming story about a dysfunctional family.
  25. Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1.  
    2.  
    3.  
  26. Explain why “Wait, what?” is the most important question.
  27. Use these 5 words: slump, game, goal, buddies, crucial.
  28. Write about stopping to turn a turtle right side up.
  29. Write about a character who is: aggressive, ambitious & rude.
  30. Write about clothes that are threadbare in interesting places.
  31. Your setting is: noon, ice on the ground, a small town, charming atmosphere.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *