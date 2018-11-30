- Write about improvising when you haven’t done your homework.
- Use these 5 words: quality, recoil, cellular, marginal, electron.
- Use the phrase, “What is wrong with us?”
- Use the following five words: string, bride, dictionary, happen, enlarge.
- Write about being surprised by one’s own feelings.
- Fill in the blank: “He/she is very ________, for one thing.”
- “Isn’t that usually out by now?”
- Start with this line of dialogue: “It’s not something we’ve seen before.”
- Watching a friend fall for the wrong person.
- Your antagonist is a fourth grade math teacher.
- Write about approaching burnout.
- Use the following phrase: little girls who want to grow up to be president
- Write about what makes a marriage last.
- Write about an interrupted meditation.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “This is going to be great!”
- “Wait, what year is it again?”
- Use these 5 words: worried, grade, entertaining, spill, mend.
- Dreading tomorrow for no obvious reason.
- Clumsy-fingered typing accidents
- Use these 5 words: trauma, take, stain, mouthwatering, unbeatable.
- Being called for supper at an awkward moment.
- Use these 5 words: mote, substantial, woozy, nomenclature, thrall.
- Write about someone who hates being photographed.
- Write about puppy therapy.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “The neighbor’s daughter ran over my cat.”
- “How many colors are there in this rainbow?”
- Write about a sanctuary.
- Fill in: “If life gives you ______, make _____”
- Include a character named Zaina Velasquez.