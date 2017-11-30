- Trying not to notice the ex’s birthday
- Use these 5 words: drain, smelly, girl, road, onerous.
- Use the phrase “Tell me some lies”
- Use this line of dialogue: “Try to lose the idea that you are cursed.”
- Use the following five words: derelict, complete, empathic, barnburner, flytrap.
- Fill in the blanks: “_______ without ______ is like a day without sunshine.”
- Use the phrase, “Sorry I hung up on you.”
- Include a character who has a very hard time making decisions.
- Write about the one that got away.
- Use these 5 words: invention, train, fearless, note, cherries.
- Bus passenger wearing pajamas.
- Use this line: “This is probably so pretentious & self-indulgent…”
- The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month
- Use the following five words: disrupt, loser, horses, loyal, belongings.
- Write about waiting for the clock to strike.
- Use the phrase, “obviously it’s left-handed.”
- Doing improper things in public.
- Scenario: someone yells profanities at your MC and runs away.
- Character gets a vanity license plate for their car.
- Use these 5 words: mitten, existence, fair, yielding, absorbed.
- Use the phrase “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”
- Use this line: “I have a fairly thin grip on reality to begin with.”
- Use the following five words: honorary, ash, coincidence, collapsing, gutter.
- Write about a windy day.
- Use the phrase, “It was fun, I guess.”
- Include a character who writes as badly as she dresses.
- Invent some teenage slang for your dialog
- Use these 5 words: side, apparel, railway, visit, dynamic.
- “Everybody knows that. It’s not true.”
- Use this line of dialogue: “It’s hard to know what babies think.”
- Contemplating dropping out, running away
- Use the following five words: drill, riot, expose, swarm, blinding.
- Write about humor based on someone’s name.
- Use the phrase, “I never would have thought of that.”
- Waking up to a strange noise
- Include a character who dreams of becoming a horse.
- Write about a crowded airport waiting room.
- Use this line of dialogue: “I shared too much. I want all my secrets back.”