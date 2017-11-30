November 2017
Daily Writing Prompts

  1. A Pen In Each HandTrying not to notice the ex’s birthday
  2. Use these 5 words: drain, smelly, girl, road, onerous.
  3. Use the phrase “Tell me some lies”
  4. Use this line of dialogue: “Try to lose the idea that you are cursed.”
    1. Use the following five words: derelict, complete, empathic, barnburner, flytrap.
    2. Fill in the blanks: “_______ without ______ is like a day without sunshine.”
    3. Use the phrase, “Sorry I hung up on you.”
  6. Include a character who has a very hard time making decisions.
  7. Write about the one that got away.
  8. Use these 5 words: invention, train, fearless, note, cherries.
  9. Bus passenger wearing pajamas.
  10. Use this line: “This is probably so pretentious & self-indulgent…”
  11. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month
    1. Use the following five words: disrupt, loser, horses, loyal, belongings.
    2. Write about waiting for the clock to strike.
    3. Use the phrase, “obviously it’s left-handed.”
  13. Doing improper things in public.
  14. Scenario: someone yells profanities at your MC and runs away.
  15. Character gets a vanity license plate for their car.
  16. Use these 5 words: mitten, existence, fair, yielding, absorbed.
  17. Use the phrase “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”
  18. Use this line: “I have a fairly thin grip on reality to begin with.”
    1. Use the following five words: honorary, ash, coincidence, collapsing, gutter.
    2. Write about a windy day.
    3. Use the phrase, “It was fun, I guess.”
  20. Include a character who writes as badly as she dresses.
  21. Invent some teenage slang for your dialog
  22. Use these 5 words: side, apparel, railway, visit, dynamic.
  23. “Everybody knows that. It’s not true.”
  24. Use this line of dialogue: “It’s hard to know what babies think.”
  25. Contemplating dropping out, running away
    1. Use the following five words: drill, riot, expose, swarm, blinding.
    2. Write about humor based on someone’s name.
    3. Use the phrase, “I never would have thought of that.”
  27. Waking up to a strange noise
  28. Include a character who dreams of becoming a horse.
  29. Write about a crowded airport waiting room.
  30. Use this line of dialogue: “I shared too much. I want all my secrets back.”
