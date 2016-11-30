November 2016
  1. Write about a departed friend or relation
  2. Use these 5 words: fingernail, seamlessly, mistakes, tapestry, twists.
  3. “I still have to live with you tomorrow.”
  4. Start with: “Who says it doesn’t snow in _____?”
  5. Being banned from the bathroom
    1. Use the following five words: round, against, chair, treacherous, juicy.
    2. Use the phrase, “That’s past my bedtime.”
    3. Write about doubting one’s own sanity.
  7. A complete makeover
  8. Write about an annual festival.
  9. Living with someone who works the opposite shift
  10. Use these 5 words: gift, lessons, sensitive, understanding, magic.
  11. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month
  12. Start with: “I do not believe in _____!”
    1. Use the following five words: remorseful, toadstools, song, librarian, screams.
    2. Use the phrase, “that’s so tight.”
    3. Write about postage stamps.
  14. Include an Olympic hopeful in your story.
  15. “I really won’t have time for this next week.”
  16. Use these 5 words: radar, signs, alarming, chart, handwriting.
  17. Keep going by force of habit
  18. Start with: “I used to love telling the story of how we met.”
  19. A reflex you didn’t know you had.
    1. Use the following five words: waterski, against, incantations, funeral, beyond.
    2. Use the phrase, “Look at the hustle.”
    3. Write about a reflex you didn’t know you had.
  21. No sense of the passage of time
  22. Include an impersonator in your story.
  23. Missing an important part of the instructions
  24. Use these 5 words: teacup, log cabin, soup, magnet, hanging.
  25. Write about temporary illiteracy
  26. Start with: “You should definitely try it.”
    1. Use the following five words: overhead, relations, beach, dress, towards.
    2. Fill in the blank, “I wonder what _____ is doing, right now.”
    3. Write about an inconvenient sunbeam or shadow.
  28. Write about a daring look.
  29. The weirdest Tuesday on record
  30. Make a list of 10 favorite books based on a theme.
