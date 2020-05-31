- Write about Mayday used as a distress call
- Use these five words: joint, cracks, unpopular, boiling, looking.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: fork, hate, galaxy, purpose, affinity.
- Fill in the blank: “Did you think about ________?”
- Write about morning without coffee.
- Start with your protagonist slipping on ice.
- Celebrating the birthday of someone who has died.
- Start with this line: “That is a legal fiction.”
- Write about sharing from abundance.
- Write about good bacteria.
- Write about a dinner party gone slightly wrong.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: knock, qualification, essay, fair, galaxy.
- Use the phrase, “What is it you really want?”
- Write about tea.
- “Should I close the door when I leave?”
- Start with this line: “It’s hard not to be impressed by…”
- Write about the free offering of vital aid.
- Start with this line: “It was a battle of the sexes.”
- Write about the repeated “why?” question from a child.
- Start with this line: “This should be a priority for you.”
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: release, teacher, gate, grimace, extinct.
- Use the phrase, “Which way is north?”
- Write about hearing voices without understanding words.
- Start with this line: “You won’t be disappointed.”
- “Tell me again why we’re doing this.”
- Use these five words: natural, press, damaged, symbol, completed.
- Write about working around a broken gadget.
- Write about granting a river legal rights.
- Write about seeing someone for the first time in years.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: punch, surgeon, jet, small, guitar.
- Use the phrase, “Are you staying for dinner?”
- Write about flipping a coin to make a decision.
- Write about the elephant in the room.
- Use these five words: opera, night, experimental, baby, thoughts.
- Use the phrase, “We could do this a whole different way.”
- Use these five words: hood, dismantled, vegetarian, episode, bridge.
- Write about solitary regrets.
- Write an obituary.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!