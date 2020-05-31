May 2020
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about Mayday used as a distress call
  2. Use these five words: joint, cracks, unpopular, boiling, looking.
  3. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: fork, hate, galaxy, purpose, affinity.
    2. Fill in the blank: “Did you think about ________?”
    3. Write about morning without coffee.
  4. Start with your protagonist slipping on ice.
  5. Celebrating the birthday of someone who has died.
  6. Start with this line: “That is a legal fiction.”
  7. Write about sharing from abundance.
  8. Write about good bacteria.
  9. Write about a dinner party gone slightly wrong.
  10. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: knock, qualification, essay, fair, galaxy.
    2. Use the phrase, “What is it you really want?”
    3. Write about tea.
  11. “Should I close the door when I leave?”
  12. Start with this line: “It’s hard not to be impressed by…”
  13. Write about the free offering of vital aid.
  14. Start with this line: “It was a battle of the sexes.”
  15. Write about the repeated “why?” question from a child.
  16. Start with this line: “This should be a priority for you.”
  17. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: release, teacher, gate, grimace, extinct.
    2. Use the phrase, “Which way is north?”
    3. Write about hearing voices without understanding words.
  18. Start with this line: “You won’t be disappointed.”
  19. “Tell me again why we’re doing this.”
  20. Use these five words: natural, press, damaged, symbol, completed.
  21. Write about working around a broken gadget.
  22. Write about granting a river legal rights.
  23. Write about seeing someone for the first time in years.
  24. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: punch, surgeon, jet, small, guitar.
    2. Use the phrase, “Are you staying for dinner?”
    3. Write about flipping a coin to make a decision.
  25. Write about the elephant in the room.
  26. Use these five words: opera, night, experimental, baby, thoughts.
  27. Use the phrase, “We could do this a whole different way.”
  28. Use these five words: hood, dismantled, vegetarian, episode, bridge.
  29. Write about solitary regrets.
  30. Write an obituary.
  31. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *