May 2018
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. “Mayday! Mayday!”
  2. Start with this line of dialogue: “Look no further!”
  3. “There will be a price to pay.”
  4. Write about sharing war stories.
  5. “Be quiet, both of you, and work together.”
  6. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  7. “It’s chilly in the cave.”
  8. Use the following phrase: thunderbolts and lightning
  9. Write about using the wind to advantage.
  10. Use the following phrase: already has my heart
  11. A new building, without windows.
  12. Your protagonist is named Prashansa Iyer.
  13. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  14. Use the following phrase: a monarchy with racist baggage
  15. Write about a character who’s illiterate.
  16. Your protagonist is a criminal.
  17. Alone, after the memorial service.
  18. Use these 5 words: repent, colleague, siphon, weeping willow, wholesale.
  19. Use the phrase “Let me handle this.”
  20. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  21. An unfortunate anniversary.
  22. Use these 5 words: keelhaul, vigorous, uncivilized, topnotch, avatar.
  23. “Stay tuned, you’ll see.”
  24. Your antagonist is a sailboat captain.
  25. Write about a poor translation.
  26. Use the following phrase: as far as Mars–and beyond
  27. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  28. Use these 5 words: popcorn, voyage, dashing, mature, symptomatic.
  29. Write a ten-minute play.
  30. Start with this line of dialogue: “You may know her from…”
  31. “Last person out, please turn out the lights.”
