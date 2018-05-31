May 2018 Daily Writing Prompts Posted on May 31, 2018 by TC Editors “Mayday! Mayday!” Start with this line of dialogue: “Look no further!” “There will be a price to pay.” Write about sharing war stories. “Be quiet, both of you, and work together.” Get today’s prompts on Twitter. “It’s chilly in the cave.” Use the following phrase: thunderbolts and lightning Write about using the wind to advantage. Use the following phrase: already has my heart A new building, without windows. Your protagonist is named Prashansa Iyer. Get today’s prompts on Twitter. Use the following phrase: a monarchy with racist baggage Write about a character who’s illiterate. Your protagonist is a criminal. Alone, after the memorial service. Use these 5 words: repent, colleague, siphon, weeping willow, wholesale. Use the phrase “Let me handle this.” Get today’s prompts on Twitter. An unfortunate anniversary. Use these 5 words: keelhaul, vigorous, uncivilized, topnotch, avatar. “Stay tuned, you’ll see.” Your antagonist is a sailboat captain. Write about a poor translation. Use the following phrase: as far as Mars–and beyond Get today’s prompts on Twitter. Use these 5 words: popcorn, voyage, dashing, mature, symptomatic. Write a ten-minute play. Start with this line of dialogue: “You may know her from…” “Last person out, please turn out the lights.” Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)