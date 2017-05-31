May 2017
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. “Mayday! Mayday!”
  2. Use these 5 words: nice, apparatus, need, lunch, private.
  3. The person who used to do that is gone now.
  4. Use this line of dialogue: “Who wants to have some fun?”
  5. Birthday of a departed loved one.
  6. Include a character who thinks pigeons are spying on them.
    1. Use the following five words: whispering, madman, attempted, boxes, ourselves.
    2. Write about getting something free.
    3. Use the phrase, “spectacular failure.”
  8. Use these 5 words: acid, garrulous, scorch, lowly, ducks.
  9. “No, it’s still not dinnertime.”
  10. Use this line of dialogue: “It’s just hard to know what to do with her.”
  11. The roar of the lawn mower
  12. Scenario: death, from raccoon.
  13. Distinction turns on a missing diacritical mark
    1. Use the following five words: border, husband, boxes, confession, prisoners.
    2. Write about the big one that got away.
    3. Use the phrase, “We shouldn’t.”
  15. Hot flashes and chills.
  16. Use these 5 words: amused, squeamish, whispering, thank, live.
  17. “How long have we been doing this?”
  18. Use this line of dialogue: “Well, this is silly. I feel fine.”
  19. Write about autocorrect gone wrong
  20. Include a character who is unkempt but cheerful.
    1. Use the following five words: walls, degradation, understand, where, sights.
    2. Write about paying too much for something that’s not useful.
    3. Use the phrase, “half past July.”
  22. Use these 5 words: little, hose, animal, reply, gamy.
  23. “Latch the door when you leave.”
  24. Use this line of dialogue: “Oh, your dad’s so cool.”
  25. It looks like a good thing, but it’s really not.
  26. Get nose to nose with your pet and talk to them.
  27. A chance meeting
    1. Use the following five words: rhapsody, wheel, nothing, stiff, marry.
    2. Write about that first, unexpected, sunburn of the season.
    3. Use the phrase, “Not fooling around.”
  29. “You checked that they’re getting there, right?”
  30. She never looked nice; she looked like art.
  31. Counting down to… what, exactly?
