- “Mayday! Mayday!”
- Use these 5 words: nice, apparatus, need, lunch, private.
- The person who used to do that is gone now.
- Use this line of dialogue: “Who wants to have some fun?”
- Birthday of a departed loved one.
- Include a character who thinks pigeons are spying on them.
- Use the following five words: whispering, madman, attempted, boxes, ourselves.
- Write about getting something free.
- Use the phrase, “spectacular failure.”
- Use these 5 words: acid, garrulous, scorch, lowly, ducks.
- “No, it’s still not dinnertime.”
- Use this line of dialogue: “It’s just hard to know what to do with her.”
- The roar of the lawn mower
- Scenario: death, from raccoon.
- Distinction turns on a missing diacritical mark
- Use the following five words: border, husband, boxes, confession, prisoners.
- Write about the big one that got away.
- Use the phrase, “We shouldn’t.”
- Hot flashes and chills.
- Use these 5 words: amused, squeamish, whispering, thank, live.
- “How long have we been doing this?”
- Use this line of dialogue: “Well, this is silly. I feel fine.”
- Write about autocorrect gone wrong
- Include a character who is unkempt but cheerful.
- Use the following five words: walls, degradation, understand, where, sights.
- Write about paying too much for something that’s not useful.
- Use the phrase, “half past July.”
- Use these 5 words: little, hose, animal, reply, gamy.
- “Latch the door when you leave.”
- Use this line of dialogue: “Oh, your dad’s so cool.”
- It looks like a good thing, but it’s really not.
- Get nose to nose with your pet and talk to them.
- A chance meeting
- Use the following five words: rhapsody, wheel, nothing, stiff, marry.
- Write about that first, unexpected, sunburn of the season.
- Use the phrase, “Not fooling around.”
- “You checked that they’re getting there, right?”
- She never looked nice; she looked like art.
- Counting down to… what, exactly?