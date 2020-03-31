- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: likely, powder, thick, formulate, flock.
- Use the phrase, “knock on the door.”
- Write about finding something that’s been lost for years.
- Use these five words: contestants, cookies, recommendation, release, toxic.
- Write about showing up late without your homework.
- Write about a TEDx talk, real or imagined.
- Write a more realistic version of a stress-induced dream.
- Use these five words: communities, debut, employees, sexy, electric.
- Write about trying to get a date on short notice.
- Use the following five words: string, elephant, cream, market, misery.
- Use the phrase, “Does anybody want this?”
- Write about deciding what to do with a last hour together.
- Write about those last few drops of wine in the glass.
- Write a story about birders.
- Write about a discussion about money.
- Use these five words: zoo, target, date, mugged, variety.
- Write about a small child watching construction vehicles.
- Include these 3 characters: jewelry maker, artist, occupational therapist.
- Use the following five words: promise, bridge, contain, fade, ivory.
- Use the phrase, “There’s nothing new here.”
- Write about forgetting to recharge a battery.
- Start with this line: “You are what you do, not what you say.”
- Fill in: “The ______ is the limit.”
- Use these five words: DIY, undone, block, photograph, liar.
- Write about being asked to leave a group.
- Write about applying to be an astronaut.
- Make up something that only happens on the Equinox.
- Write about an unusually nice day with a sudden turn in the weather.
- Use these five words: lectured, crust, weave, cutting, introverts.
- Write about someone else’s holiday.
- Set your story in Hawaii.
- Write about a strange noise in the night.
- Set your story on a volunteer tourism trip.
- Use these five words: exchange, safety, attempt, tail, defense.
- Write about someone suddenly discovering they’re not alone.