March 2020
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: likely, powder, thick, formulate, flock.
    2. Use the phrase, “knock on the door.”
    3. Write about finding something that’s been lost for years.
  2. Use these five words: contestants, cookies, recommendation, release, toxic.
  3. Write about showing up late without your homework.
  4. Write about a TEDx talk, real or imagined.
  5. Write a more realistic version of a stress-induced dream.
  6. Use these five words: communities, debut, employees, sexy, electric.
  7. Write about trying to get a date on short notice.
  8. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: string, elephant, cream, market, misery.
    2. Use the phrase, “Does anybody want this?”
    3. Write about deciding what to do with a last hour together.
  9. Write about those last few drops of wine in the glass.
  10. Write a story about birders.
  11. Write about a discussion about money.
  12. Use these five words: zoo, target, date, mugged, variety.
  13. Write about a small child watching construction vehicles.
  14. Include these 3 characters: jewelry maker, artist, occupational therapist.
  15. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: promise, bridge, contain, fade, ivory.
    2. Use the phrase, “There’s nothing new here.”
    3. Write about forgetting to recharge a battery.
  16. Start with this line: “You are what you do, not what you say.”
  17. Fill in: “The ______ is the limit.”
  18. Use these five words: DIY, undone, block, photograph, liar.
  19. Write about being asked to leave a group.
  20. Write about applying to be an astronaut.
  21. Make up something that only happens on the Equinox.
  22. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
  23. Write about an unusually nice day with a sudden turn in the weather.
  24. Use these five words: lectured, crust, weave, cutting, introverts.
  25. Write about someone else’s holiday.
  26. Set your story in Hawaii.
  27. Write about a strange noise in the night.
  28. Set your story on a volunteer tourism trip.
  29. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
  30. Use these five words: exchange, safety, attempt, tail, defense.
  31. Write about someone suddenly discovering they’re not alone.

