March 2019
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Use the phrase “Like a lion”
  2. Your setting is: twilight, hailstorm, countryside, romantic atmosphere.
    1. Use the following five words: possibility, false, housing, glove, reduce.
    2. Write about mis-remembering something.
    3. Use the phrase, “Am I doing that just to get a reaction?”
  4. Write about: getting mixed signals.
  5. Write about a significant street address.
  6. Start with this line of dialogue: “Thousands remain without power.”
  7. Write a dialog in text messages
  8. Start with this line of dialogue: “Everything she said was a lie!”
  9. Use the phrase, “I really didn’t change anything!”
    1. Use the following five words: grind, cylinder, predator, project, inspector.
    2. Write about trying to do two things at once.
    3. Use the phrase, “I hope she likes it.”
  11. Write about the after-disaster meeting.
  12. Start with this line of dialogue: “I beg to differ.”
  13. Start with “Is there coffee?”
  14. Write about a character who is: sensitive, sly & dependable.
  15. Use the phrase, “How can you drink this stuff?”
  16. Your setting is: twilight, storm brewing, airplane, electrifying atmosphere.
    1. Use the following five words: hunter, jelly, association. revolutionary, paper.
    2. Write about an expected interruption.
    3. Use the phrase, “I am not a cat.”
  18. Write about a character who is: kindly, carefree & violent.
  19. Use the phrase, “I remember when…”
  20. Use these 5 words: panda, spirit, traditional, figures, skepticism.
  21. Write about a naive can-do attitude
  22. Use these 5 words: construction, challenge, logical, stunning, pitfalls.
  23. Drop everything and write a haiku.
  25. Use the phrase, “It’s that time again…”
  26. Start with this line of dialogue: “What are you reading?”
  27. What would you do with an irony mark if English had one?
  28. Use these 5 words: expertise, blow, dueling, competition, Saturday.
  29. Use the phrase, “Just close the door and walk away.”
  30. Use these 5 words: burden, motive, briefing, freedom, proved.
