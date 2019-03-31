- Use the phrase “Like a lion”
- Your setting is: twilight, hailstorm, countryside, romantic atmosphere.
- Use the following five words: possibility, false, housing, glove, reduce.
- Write about mis-remembering something.
- Use the phrase, “Am I doing that just to get a reaction?”
- Write about: getting mixed signals.
- Write about a significant street address.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “Thousands remain without power.”
- Write a dialog in text messages
- Start with this line of dialogue: “Everything she said was a lie!”
- Use the phrase, “I really didn’t change anything!”
- Use the following five words: grind, cylinder, predator, project, inspector.
- Write about trying to do two things at once.
- Use the phrase, “I hope she likes it.”
- Write about the after-disaster meeting.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “I beg to differ.”
- Start with “Is there coffee?”
- Write about a character who is: sensitive, sly & dependable.
- Use the phrase, “How can you drink this stuff?”
- Your setting is: twilight, storm brewing, airplane, electrifying atmosphere.
- Use the following five words: hunter, jelly, association. revolutionary, paper.
- Write about an expected interruption.
- Use the phrase, “I am not a cat.”
- Write about a character who is: kindly, carefree & violent.
- Use the phrase, “I remember when…”
- Use these 5 words: panda, spirit, traditional, figures, skepticism.
- Write about a naive can-do attitude
- Use these 5 words: construction, challenge, logical, stunning, pitfalls.
- Drop everything and write a haiku.
- Use the phrase, “It’s that time again…”
- Start with this line of dialogue: “What are you reading?”
- What would you do with an irony mark if English had one?
- Use these 5 words: expertise, blow, dueling, competition, Saturday.
- Use the phrase, “Just close the door and walk away.”
- Use these 5 words: burden, motive, briefing, freedom, proved.
