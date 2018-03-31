- Write about a sudden change in the weather.
- Use the following phrase: this is something special
- “There’s absolutely no question.”
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Use the following five words: despair, lodge, cutting, long, fiction.
- Write about someone not finding what they’re looking for.
- Use the phrase “Could use a facelift.”
- Write about a lap cat “helping”
- Your protagonist is named Virgil Beck.
- Write about family interfering with work.
- Use these 5 words: befitting, last, program, haircut, birthday.
- “If you think about it inside out…”
- Write about being good enough.
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Use the following five words: side, rung, smart, margin, liability.
- Write about dreading a move.
- Fill in the blank: “If you should happen to ______.”
- Use these 5 words: shipwreck, biofuel, ripple, dahlia, fern.
- Write about a life-changing decision
- Start with this line of dialogue: “_____ has died.”
- Write about something coming due on the Ides of March
- Use these 5 words: short, spinster, nauseate, fail, prelude.
- Write about the first attempt to sail a new boat.
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Use the following five words: clique, rational, leak, nightmare, tactic.
- Write about a knock at the door, with “Five minutes” spoken aloud.
- Fill in the blank: “Do you really want to ______?”
- “How do you propose to do that?”
- Start with this line of dialogue: “Ok, we’re in the home stretch!”
- Write about waiting for spring
- Your antagonist is named Nova Epstein.
- Write about an abandoned building.
- Use these 5 words: bear, joyous, cemetery, awesome, melted.
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Write about being mortified.
- Breakfast on the morning after.
- Write about mixed feelings.
- Write about going home early, only to find…
- Use these 5 words: vulgarity, doily, spirit, withdraw, inherit.
- Losing your sense of the passage of time
Hi
What would be considered to be an appropriate length of time on doing the daily prompts?