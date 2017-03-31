- Write about a stand-up desk.
- Use these 5 words: unadvised, cross, tick, equable, groovy.
- Write about talking past each other.
- Use this line of dialogue: “People in _____ don’t know anything.”
- Use the following five words: appear, author, really, smooth, workings.
- Write about watching someone in the morning sun.
- Use the phrase, “That’s not what they told me should happen next.”
- Include a character with no friends and no money.
- Choosing to ignore sound advice.
- Use these 5 words: lovely, cooing, tart, queue, absurd.
- “Thou Shalt Not Commit Adulthood.”
- Use this line of dialogue: “Grown-ups ruin everything.”
- Trying not to whine, and failing.
- Negotiating a working schedule
- Scenario: the moon explodes and the dead return to life.
- Beware the Ides of March!
- Use these 5 words: zealous, bow, slimy, unequaled, please.
- Something embarrassing from your MC’s past is discovered.
- Use this line of dialogue: “I have to ask: what is the point?”
- Include a character who is only going through the motions of being alive.
- Make up something that only happens on the equinox.
- Use these 5 words: jumbled, truculent, dust, trace, loaf.
- “Sorry; I had to take a work break.”
- Use this line of dialogue: “Will you please go and study?”
- Where a message goes when you press “send”
- “There’s an hour of my life I’ll never get back.”
- Start with: Here are a few things to argue about…
- What happens after you walk away.
- Use this line of dialogue: “She doesn’t know when to stop giving.”
- Why do April fools get their own special day?