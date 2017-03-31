March 2017
Daily Writing Prompts

  1. A Pen In Each HandWrite about a stand-up desk.
  2. Use these 5 words: unadvised, cross, tick, equable, groovy.
  3. Write about talking past each other.
  4. Use this line of dialogue: “People in _____ don’t know anything.”
    1. Use the following five words: appear, author, really, smooth, workings.
    2. Write about watching someone in the morning sun.
    3. Use the phrase, “That’s not what they told me should happen next.”
  6. Include a character with no friends and no money.
  7. Choosing to ignore sound advice.
  8. Use these 5 words: lovely, cooing, tart, queue, absurd.
  9. “Thou Shalt Not Commit Adulthood.”
  10. Use this line of dialogue: “Grown-ups ruin everything.”
  11. Trying not to whine, and failing.
  13. Negotiating a working schedule
  14. Scenario: the moon explodes and the dead return to life.
  15. Beware the Ides of March!
  16. Use these 5 words: zealous, bow, slimy, unequaled, please.
  17. Something embarrassing from your MC’s past is discovered.
  18. Use this line of dialogue: “I have to ask: what is the point?”
  20. Include a character who is only going through the motions of being alive.
  21. Make up something that only happens on the equinox.
  22. Use these 5 words: jumbled, truculent, dust, trace, loaf.
  23. “Sorry; I had to take a work break.”
  24. Use this line of dialogue: “Will you please go and study?”
  25. Where a message goes when you press “send”
  27. “There’s an hour of my life I’ll never get back.”
  28. Start with: Here are a few things to argue about…
  29. What happens after you walk away.
  30. Use this line of dialogue: “She doesn’t know when to stop giving.”
  31. Why do April fools get their own special day?
