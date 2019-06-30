June 2019
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about new beginnings
  2. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: color, index, dependence, herd, rocket. Bonus word: earthwax.
    2. Write about a new way of thinking about the same old things.
    3. Fill in the blank: “It’s different for _______.”
  3. Let the setting be as important as a character.
  4. Your setting is: mid-morning, misty, rough neighborhood, joyful atmosphere.
  5. Write about not asking important questions.
  6. Write about: living through loss.
  7. A character who thinks they are alone, but is not.
  8. Use these 5 words: icon, idiosyncrasies, ensemble, heels, altered.
  9. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: lace, inspector, growth, mood, fee.
    2. Write about developing a blister.
    3. Fill in the blank: “That is so _______ that I have to scream now.”
  10. Write about a character who is: fearless, inspirational & judgmental.
  11. Here’s how you find out about that…
  12. Use these 5 words: isolating, sailing, fish, beaches, simplicity.
  13. Write about a child who is sick.
  14. Use these 5 words: sand, lobster, oceans, message, dolphin.
  15. Write about trying to understand a cat.
  16. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: penetrate, lump, object, destruction, flourish.
    2. Write about a forgotten holiday.
    3. Fill in the blank: “I hope you have a nice _______.”
  17. Write about a significant birthday.
  18. Write about: a welcome guest.
  19. Weave a story around an improvised recipe.
  20. Write about a character who is: generous, mysterious & industrious.
  21. Write about admiring nice weather through a window.
  22. Start with this line of dialogue: “Crews are responding.”
  23. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: mist, traction, exploration, diet, whole.
    2. Write about going out just after the rain ends.
    3. Fill in the blank: “I never would have thought you were _______.”
  24. Write about a character who is: rude, aggressive & selfish.
  25. Write about visiting an abandoned building.
  26. Write about: having everything you want.
  27. Write about exploring a new website.
  28. Write about a character who is: dependable, unkind & timid.
  29. Start with “You may ask yourself…”
  30. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: reach, strange, impact, priority, wrap.
    2. Write about finding a way to do something better.
    3. Use the phrase, “This is the interesting part.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *