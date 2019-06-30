- Write about new beginnings
- Use the following five words: color, index, dependence, herd, rocket. Bonus word: earthwax.
- Write about a new way of thinking about the same old things.
- Fill in the blank: “It’s different for _______.”
- Let the setting be as important as a character.
- Your setting is: mid-morning, misty, rough neighborhood, joyful atmosphere.
- Write about not asking important questions.
- Write about: living through loss.
- A character who thinks they are alone, but is not.
- Use these 5 words: icon, idiosyncrasies, ensemble, heels, altered.
- Use the following five words: lace, inspector, growth, mood, fee.
- Write about developing a blister.
- Fill in the blank: “That is so _______ that I have to scream now.”
- Write about a character who is: fearless, inspirational & judgmental.
- Here’s how you find out about that…
- Use these 5 words: isolating, sailing, fish, beaches, simplicity.
- Write about a child who is sick.
- Use these 5 words: sand, lobster, oceans, message, dolphin.
- Write about trying to understand a cat.
- Use the following five words: penetrate, lump, object, destruction, flourish.
- Write about a forgotten holiday.
- Fill in the blank: “I hope you have a nice _______.”
- Write about a significant birthday.
- Write about: a welcome guest.
- Weave a story around an improvised recipe.
- Write about a character who is: generous, mysterious & industrious.
- Write about admiring nice weather through a window.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “Crews are responding.”
- Use the following five words: mist, traction, exploration, diet, whole.
- Write about going out just after the rain ends.
- Fill in the blank: “I never would have thought you were _______.”
- Write about a character who is: rude, aggressive & selfish.
- Write about visiting an abandoned building.
- Write about: having everything you want.
- Write about exploring a new website.
- Write about a character who is: dependable, unkind & timid.
- Start with “You may ask yourself…”
- Use the following five words: reach, strange, impact, priority, wrap.
- Write about finding a way to do something better.
- Use the phrase, “This is the interesting part.”