June 2018
Daily Writing Prompts

  1. Begin with “Starting today…”
  2. Your protagonist is named Najla Mahmood.
    1. Use the following five words: formulate, outfit, ensure, rear, rabbit.
    2. Fill in the blank: “It seems a little _______ for this time of year.”
    3. Write about two friends of your character who don’t get along.
  4. Use the following phrase: egg-free scrambled eggs
  5. Write about a friend in trouble.
  6. Use these 5 words: kiss, morning, live, zipper, material.
  7. “Is that a threat? Or a promise?”
  8. Your antagonist is named Channary Chanthavong.
  9. Use the phrase “They presumably know that.”
    1. Use the following five words: press, false, yard, exposure, damage.
    2. Fill in the blank: “I learned a lot about being human from _______ .”
    3. Write about a rite of passage.
  11. Use the phrase “Tell me more lies.”
  12. Include a character who is a software engineer.
  13. Use the phrase “What was I thinking?”
  14. Your antagonist is a bus driver.
  15. “You’ve confused me with someone else.”
  16. Your antagonist is a janitor.
    1. Use the following five words: jury, wash, worker, ambiguous, latest.
    2. Answer an either/or question with “yes” or “no.”
    3. Write about not celebrating a holiday.
  18. Start with this line of dialogue: “Look at these pies!”
  19. Use the phrase, “What are you talking about?”
  20. Use these 5 words: sunken, raspberry, ampersand, zombify, temerity.
  21. Write about changing seasons.
  22. Your protagonist is a psychologist.
  23. “This is like a maze… I’m lost.”
    1. Use the following five words: outside, available, national, heel, contrast.
    2. Use the phrase: “culture seems foreign.”
    3. Write about a flower.
  25. “You’re up early…”
  26. Start with this line of dialogue: “I believe the allegations are true.”
  27. Write about a gathering storm.
  28. Start with this line of dialogue: “Look at this nice letter!”
  29. A long-deferred vacation
  30. Use the following phrase: a major advancement in technology
