- Begin with “Starting today…”
- Your protagonist is named Najla Mahmood.
- Use the following five words: formulate, outfit, ensure, rear, rabbit.
- Fill in the blank: “It seems a little _______ for this time of year.”
- Write about two friends of your character who don’t get along.
- Use the following phrase: egg-free scrambled eggs
- Write about a friend in trouble.
- Use these 5 words: kiss, morning, live, zipper, material.
- “Is that a threat? Or a promise?”
- Your antagonist is named Channary Chanthavong.
- Use the phrase “They presumably know that.”
- Use the following five words: press, false, yard, exposure, damage.
- Fill in the blank: “I learned a lot about being human from _______ .”
- Write about a rite of passage.
- Use the phrase “Tell me more lies.”
- Include a character who is a software engineer.
- Use the phrase “What was I thinking?”
- Your antagonist is a bus driver.
- “You’ve confused me with someone else.”
- Your antagonist is a janitor.
- Use the following five words: jury, wash, worker, ambiguous, latest.
- Answer an either/or question with “yes” or “no.”
- Write about not celebrating a holiday.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “Look at these pies!”
- Use the phrase, “What are you talking about?”
- Use these 5 words: sunken, raspberry, ampersand, zombify, temerity.
- Write about changing seasons.
- Your protagonist is a psychologist.
- “This is like a maze… I’m lost.”
- Use the following five words: outside, available, national, heel, contrast.
- Use the phrase: “culture seems foreign.”
- Write about a flower.
- “You’re up early…”
- Start with this line of dialogue: “I believe the allegations are true.”
- Write about a gathering storm.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “Look at this nice letter!”
- A long-deferred vacation
- Use the following phrase: a major advancement in technology