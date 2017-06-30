June 2017
Daily Writing Prompts

  1. “You’re still missing her, aren’t you?”
  2. Use these 5 words: disagreeable, kind, check, resonant, shut.
  3. An elaborate excuse
    1. Use the following five words: windy, observe, synthesis, corner, floors.
    2. Write about an unsent letter.
    3. Use the phrase, “It seems like that’s a wise decision.”
  5. “I’ve done my part. It’s your turn now.”
  6. Use this line of dialogue: “It’s just hard to know what to do with her.”
  7. “This really is about me, isn’t it?”
  8. Scenario: three sons who tend to ruin family events.
  9. Last day of school, years ago now.
  10. Use these 5 words: modern, match, unbiased, stamp, willing.
  12. Use this line of dialogue: “Now please leave.”
  13. Smother them in kindness.
  14. Include a character who chugs booze like water & weeps like a broken faucet.
  15. Don’t want to celebrate a birthday
  16. Use these 5 words: humdrum, plane, form, reminiscent, lame.
  17. What to cook, with what’s in the cupboard
    1. Use the following five words: unrequited, attempted, all, fading, dismantle.
    2. Write about a chipped stone.
    3. Use the phrase, “I know I shouldn’t, but…”
  19. Long ago, on this date…
  20. Use this line of dialogue: “Let’s be nice to the old man.”
  21. An astronomical coincidence.
  22. Scenario: a blood-soaked patch of ground.
  23. I once knew how to do this.
  24. Use these 5 words: tax, books, coal, deserted, learned.
    1. Use the following five words: open, gaunt, beats, sweep, public.
    2. Write about a party.
    3. Fill in the blank: “Counting down the seconds until _______.”
  26. Use this line: “Just because they’re dead doesn’t mean they’re not here.”
  27. “I understood this, before we traded places.”
  28. A CYOA where no matter which path your MC chooses someone always dies.
  29. It always ends in tears.
  30. Start with fear. Start with pain. Start with doubt.
