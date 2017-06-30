- “You’re still missing her, aren’t you?”
- Use these 5 words: disagreeable, kind, check, resonant, shut.
- An elaborate excuse
- Use the following five words: windy, observe, synthesis, corner, floors.
- Write about an unsent letter.
- Use the phrase, “It seems like that’s a wise decision.”
- “I’ve done my part. It’s your turn now.”
- Use this line of dialogue: “It’s just hard to know what to do with her.”
- “This really is about me, isn’t it?”
- Scenario: three sons who tend to ruin family events.
- Last day of school, years ago now.
- Use these 5 words: modern, match, unbiased, stamp, willing.
- Use this line of dialogue: “Now please leave.”
- Smother them in kindness.
- Include a character who chugs booze like water & weeps like a broken faucet.
- Don’t want to celebrate a birthday
- Use these 5 words: humdrum, plane, form, reminiscent, lame.
- What to cook, with what’s in the cupboard
- Use the following five words: unrequited, attempted, all, fading, dismantle.
- Write about a chipped stone.
- Use the phrase, “I know I shouldn’t, but…”
- Long ago, on this date…
- Use this line of dialogue: “Let’s be nice to the old man.”
- An astronomical coincidence.
- Scenario: a blood-soaked patch of ground.
- I once knew how to do this.
- Use these 5 words: tax, books, coal, deserted, learned.
- Use the following five words: open, gaunt, beats, sweep, public.
- Write about a party.
- Fill in the blank: “Counting down the seconds until _______.”
- Use this line: “Just because they’re dead doesn’t mean they’re not here.”
- “I understood this, before we traded places.”
- A CYOA where no matter which path your MC chooses someone always dies.
- It always ends in tears.
- Start with fear. Start with pain. Start with doubt.