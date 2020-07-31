- Write about forgetting to turn the calendar
- Write about a reconciliation.
- Use the phrase, “That’s been cancelled, also.”
- Use these five words: preach, junk, audio, risk, season.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Write about an anonymous message.
- Use the phrase, “Is it everybody, or just me?”
- Use the following five words: solid, cow, convention, dribble, invisible.
- Use these five words: required, slush, smoke, exchange, palette.
- Write about a dog who hides to avoid his/her pills.
- Write about a character who needs PTSD therapy.
- Write about sharing an anniversary with someone much younger.
- Write about a miscommunication when texting.
- Use the phrase, “What was I doing before lunch?”
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Write about a new, larger, machine.
- Use the phrase, “the ones you love.”
- Use the following five words: dog, battle, integration, deficiency, priority.
- Write about a not-so-routine dentist visit.
- Write about a budget travel trip.
- Use the phrase, “What month is this again?”
- Include these 3 characters: urban planner, architect, general manager.
- Write about a bookshelf that collapses in the night.
- Set your story on a late afternoon train.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Write about a garden. ·
- Use the phrase, “maximum extent possible.”
- Use the following five words: necklace, basin, understand, bold, contract.
- Set your story in a hostel.
- Write about preparing for a storm.
- Use these five words: shame, finals, high-profile, catio, humor.
- Write about trying to fix a mistake.
- Write about your latest purchase.
- Write about a really annoying typo.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: rise, margin, sea, return, redeem.
- Use the phrase, “carnival atmosphere.”
- Write about a fancy word for a simple idea
- Rewrite the same scene, only in the dark.
- Start with this line: “Your dinner is waiting.”
- Write about carefully examining paper money.
- Write about a mentor.
- Answer a question with another question.