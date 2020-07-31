July 2020
  1. Write about forgetting to turn the calendar
  2. Write about a reconciliation.
  3. Use the phrase, “That’s been cancelled, also.”
  4. Use these five words: preach, junk, audio, risk, season.
    1. Write about an anonymous message.
    2. Use the phrase, “Is it everybody, or just me?”
    3. Use the following five words: solid, cow, convention, dribble, invisible.
  6. Use these five words: required, slush, smoke, exchange, palette.
  7. Write about a dog who hides to avoid his/her pills.
  8. Write about a character who needs PTSD therapy.
  9. Write about sharing an anniversary with someone much younger.
  10. Write about a miscommunication when texting.
  11. Use the phrase, “What was I doing before lunch?”
    1. Write about a new, larger, machine.
    2. Use the phrase, “the ones you love.”
    3. Use the following five words: dog, battle, integration, deficiency, priority.
  13. Write about a not-so-routine dentist visit.
  14. Write about a budget travel trip.
  15. Use the phrase, “What month is this again?”
  16. Include these 3 characters: urban planner, architect, general manager.
  17. Write about a bookshelf that collapses in the night.
  18. Set your story on a late afternoon train.
    1. Write about a garden. ·
    2. Use the phrase, “maximum extent possible.”
    3. Use the following five words: necklace, basin, understand, bold, contract.
  20. Set your story in a hostel.
  21. Write about preparing for a storm.
  22. Use these five words: shame, finals, high-profile, catio, humor.
  23. Write about trying to fix a mistake.
  24. Write about your latest purchase.
  25. Write about a really annoying typo.
    1. Use the following five words: rise, margin, sea, return, redeem.
    2. Use the phrase, “carnival atmosphere.”
    3. Write about a fancy word for a simple idea
  27. Rewrite the same scene, only in the dark.
  28. Start with this line: “Your dinner is waiting.”
  29. Write about carefully examining paper money.
  30. Write about a mentor.
  31. Answer a question with another question.

