- Write about a sudden rain shower
- Use these 5 words: saint, fearless, courage, beaming, listen.
- Use the phrase “I meant to do that.”
- Your setting is: noon, light cloud, national park, friendly atmosphere.
- Start with “There’s more wine.”
- Write about: an avalanche.
- Use the following five words: course, commitment, stretch, dressing, wrist.
- Write about help coming from an unexpected direction.
- Use the phrase, “There’s more where that came from.”
- Start with this line of dialogue: “Show the evidence.”
- “On this date in history…”
- Write about a character who is: secretive, unkind & cheerful.
- Use the phrase, “We’re stuck with each other.”
- Write about: a no-confidence vote.
- Write about forming new habits.
- Use the following five words: behavior, profit, cat, underline, tongue.
- Write about needing more of something before starting.
- Fill in the blank, “Let’s try that out before _____.”
- Use the phrase, “How is that possible?”
- Start with this line of dialogue: “I have the best job.”
- Use the phrase “It’s all downhill from here.”
- Use these 5 words: pancakes, books, soulful, inspiration, music.
- One character is obsessed with numbers.
- Use these 5 words: wildfires, hurry, sprinting, monster, entangled.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “I’m going to call her now.”
- Write about the new neighbors who don’t fit in.
- Use these 5 words: matrilineal, Martian, refugees, flu, spacecrafts.
- Write about going to do something you forgot you already did.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “He was going to propose.”
- Use the phrase, “Why did I come into the kitchen?”
- Use the phrase, “Don’t make me come back there.”
- Use these 5 words: orchestrated, revoke, pathos, exciting, challenge.
- Write about training the computer to expect something new.