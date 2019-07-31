July 2019
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about a sudden rain shower
  2. Use these 5 words: saint, fearless, courage, beaming, listen.
  3. Use the phrase “I meant to do that.”
  4. Your setting is: noon, light cloud, national park, friendly atmosphere.
  5. Start with “There’s more wine.”
  6. Write about: an avalanche.
    1. Use the following five words: course, commitment, stretch, dressing, wrist.
    2. Write about help coming from an unexpected direction.
    3. Use the phrase, “There’s more where that came from.”
  8. Start with this line of dialogue: “Show the evidence.”
  9. “On this date in history…”
  10. Write about a character who is: secretive, unkind & cheerful.
  11. Use the phrase, “We’re stuck with each other.”
  12. Write about: a no-confidence vote.
  13. Write about forming new habits.
    1. Use the following five words: behavior, profit, cat, underline, tongue.
    2. Write about needing more of something before starting.
    3. Fill in the blank, “Let’s try that out before _____.”
  15. Use the phrase, “How is that possible?”
  16. Start with this line of dialogue: “I have the best job.”
  17. Use the phrase “It’s all downhill from here.”
  18. Use these 5 words: pancakes, books, soulful, inspiration, music.
  19. One character is obsessed with numbers.
  20. Use these 5 words: wildfires, hurry, sprinting, monster, entangled.
  22. Start with this line of dialogue: “I’m going to call her now.”
  23. Write about the new neighbors who don’t fit in.
  24. Use these 5 words: matrilineal, Martian, refugees, flu, spacecrafts.
  25. Write about going to do something you forgot you already did.
  26. Start with this line of dialogue: “He was going to propose.”
  27. Use the phrase, “Why did I come into the kitchen?”
  29. Use the phrase, “Don’t make me come back there.”
  30. Use these 5 words: orchestrated, revoke, pathos, exciting, challenge.
  31. Write about training the computer to expect something new.

