July 2018
    1. Use the following five words: inspire, sister, wall, relationship, breed.
    2. Use the phrase: “A riddle wrapped in a mystery.”
    3. Write about an idea with the potential to change everything.
  2. Start with this line of dialogue: “I don’t ask for much.”
  3. “We were not expecting that.”
  4. Use these 5 words: quotidian, percussive, Freudian slip, toque, outshine.
  5. Write about an unfortunate anniversary
  6. Use the following phrase: an undercover sting
  7. “I just did it. It’s not my turn.”
    1. Use the following five words: crude, wife, dictate, training, attract.
    2. Use the phrase: “You have to unlock it.”
    3. Write about calling people names.
  9. Write about wondering what the instructions mean.
  10. Use these 5 words: side step, chocolatier, flibbertigibbet, tromp, brute.
  11. Discuss spelling of nonsense sounds.
  12. Use these 5 words: tub, scrawny, cough, room, disapprove.
  13. Write about Friday the 13th.
  14. Write about a quick decision.
    1. Use the following five words: point, sketch, ignite, suffering, short circuit.
    2. Use the phrase: “It’s no trouble at all.”
    3. Write about sloshing liquid.
  16. Your protagonist is a general practitioner.
  17. Your character cusses creatively
  18. Include a character who is a bookmaker.
  19. Start with “Next year at this time…”
  20. Start with this line of dialogue: “I miss everyone already.”
  21. “You’d think we’d know how to do this by now.”
    1. Use the following five words: train, dump, useful, sustain, total.
    2. Use the phrase: “All the towels are wet.”
    3. Write about waiting for somebody who’s late.
  23. “Even numbers, odd numbers, and the rest of them.”
  24. Use the following phrase: people camping in their backyard
  25. “I did the whole thing in one sitting.”
  26. Use the following phrase: standing room only
  27. Use the phrase, “Only one mistake.”
  28. Write about taking a chance.
    1. Use the following five words: buffet, neck, overlook, aware, conscience.
    2. Use the phrase: “Crunching on the gravel.”
    3. Write about borrowing something from a neighbor or friend.
  30. Use the following phrase: thirty days of heart opening
  31. “There isn’t room for all the digits.”
