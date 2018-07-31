- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Use the following five words: inspire, sister, wall, relationship, breed.
- Use the phrase: “A riddle wrapped in a mystery.”
- Write about an idea with the potential to change everything.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “I don’t ask for much.”
- “We were not expecting that.”
- Use these 5 words: quotidian, percussive, Freudian slip, toque, outshine.
- Write about an unfortunate anniversary
- Use the following phrase: an undercover sting
- “I just did it. It’s not my turn.”

- Use the following five words: crude, wife, dictate, training, attract.
- Use the phrase: “You have to unlock it.”
- Write about calling people names.
- Write about wondering what the instructions mean.
- Use these 5 words: side step, chocolatier, flibbertigibbet, tromp, brute.
- Discuss spelling of nonsense sounds.
- Use these 5 words: tub, scrawny, cough, room, disapprove.
- Write about Friday the 13th.
- Write about a quick decision.

- Use the following five words: point, sketch, ignite, suffering, short circuit.
- Use the phrase: “It’s no trouble at all.”
- Write about sloshing liquid.
- Your protagonist is a general practitioner.
- Your character cusses creatively
- Include a character who is a bookmaker.
- Start with “Next year at this time…”
- Start with this line of dialogue: “I miss everyone already.”
- “You’d think we’d know how to do this by now.”

- Use the following five words: train, dump, useful, sustain, total.
- Use the phrase: “All the towels are wet.”
- Write about waiting for somebody who’s late.
- “Even numbers, odd numbers, and the rest of them.”
- Use the following phrase: people camping in their backyard
- “I did the whole thing in one sitting.”
- Use the following phrase: standing room only
- Use the phrase, “Only one mistake.”
- Write about taking a chance.

- Use the following five words: buffet, neck, overlook, aware, conscience.
- Use the phrase: “Crunching on the gravel.”
- Write about borrowing something from a neighbor or friend.
- Use the following phrase: thirty days of heart opening
- “There isn’t room for all the digits.”