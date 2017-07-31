July 2017 Daily Writing Prompts Posted on July 31, 2017 by TC Editors Every single day. Get today’s prompts on Twitter. Write about the weather 6 months ago. Use these 5 words: sloppy, book, carpenter, macabre, tomatoes. Everything has to work at the same time. Use this line of dialogue: “Explain what the letters mean.” Write about a former friend’s birthday. Include a brainy and frazzled woman who is at the end of her wits. Get today’s prompts on Twitter. Use these 5 words: collect, approval, narrow, brush, tasteful. “I don’t need to do that just yet.” Use this line of dialogue: “Well, no. I’m not doing that.” Accidentally helping the cat catch a bird. Scenario: a character almost gets hit by a cabbage. “Is it my turn again already?” Get today’s prompts on Twitter. “You’re odder than odd.” Use these 5 words: tiger, fold, order, parched, wet. “If we try, we can finish by lunchtime.” Use this line of dialogue: “Oh, God, it’s Monday.” Use this: “All it takes is an hour and a 5-gallon bucket.” Include a character who wants to do good things & to feel loved. Get today’s prompts on Twitter. Use these 5 words: ugliest, old, scientific, advise, energetic. Missing the most obvious questions on a test. Use this line of dialogue: “How have we come to such ruin?” A surprise party that isn’t surprising. Real isn’t always the same as interesting. Practicing while the group/team is on break. Get today’s prompts on Twitter. “So hot the pets act like they’re melting.” Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)