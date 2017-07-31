July 2017
  1. Every single day.
  3. Write about the weather 6 months ago.
  4. Use these 5 words: sloppy, book, carpenter, macabre, tomatoes.
  5. Everything has to work at the same time.
  6. Use this line of dialogue: “Explain what the letters mean.”
  7. Write about a former friend’s birthday.
  8. Include a brainy and frazzled woman who is at the end of her wits.
  10. Use these 5 words: collect, approval, narrow, brush, tasteful.
  11. “I don’t need to do that just yet.”
  12. Use this line of dialogue: “Well, no. I’m not doing that.”
  13. Accidentally helping the cat catch a bird.
  14. Scenario: a character almost gets hit by a cabbage.
  15. “Is it my turn again already?”
  17. “You’re odder than odd.”
  18. Use these 5 words: tiger, fold, order, parched, wet.
  19. “If we try, we can finish by lunchtime.”
  20. Use this line of dialogue: “Oh, God, it’s Monday.”
  21. Use this: “All it takes is an hour and a 5-gallon bucket.”
  22. Include a character who wants to do good things & to feel loved.
  24. Use these 5 words: ugliest, old, scientific, advise, energetic.
  25. Missing the most obvious questions on a test.
  26. Use this line of dialogue: “How have we come to such ruin?”
  27. A surprise party that isn’t surprising.
  28. Real isn’t always the same as interesting.
  29. Practicing while the group/team is on break.
  31. “So hot the pets act like they’re melting.”
