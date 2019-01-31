- Waking up to the after-party cleanup
- Use these 5 words: stickers, graffiti, memories, suitcases, map.
- Describe the fading of a dream.
- Your setting is: evening, thunderstorm, in a forest, lonely atmosphere.
- That last look around before departing.
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Use the following five words: march, tick, abolish, unrest, constant.
- Write about having too much stuff.
- Use the phrase, “Next in line.”
- Expectations that are partially fulfilled.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “Strange and warm.”
- Explaining something wrong to somebody who knows the answer.
- Write about: seeing through a new pair of eyes.
- A Big Round Number birthday
- Use these 5 words: kindness, doctors, deceased, kiss, night.
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Use these 5 words: interfering, credentials, stateless, violence, historic.
- Beware the Ides of… January?
- Use these 5 words: perfect, body, bondage, invisible, lost.
- Cheering while somebody does something amazing.
- Your setting is: mid-afternoon, heavy rain, a village, neglected atmosphere.
- Writing a letter that won’t be sent.
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Words of comfort fall flat.
- Use these 5 words: collections, adventure, struggling, fake, enemy.
- Missing an important engagement.
- Write about a character who is: industrious, fun-loving & depressed.
- Transferring all contacts but that one to a new device.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “This is what he lives for.”
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “It’s for science!”
- Moving on from a situation that once was wonderful.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “I don’t believe her for one second.”
- Coin a new word and use it.