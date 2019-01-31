January 2019
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Waking up to the after-party cleanup
  2. Use these 5 words: stickers, graffiti, memories, suitcases, map.
  3. Describe the fading of a dream.
  4. Your setting is: evening, thunderstorm, in a forest, lonely atmosphere.
  5. That last look around before departing.
    1. Use the following five words: march, tick, abolish, unrest, constant.
    2. Write about having too much stuff.
    3. Use the phrase, “Next in line.”
  7. Expectations that are partially fulfilled.
  8. Start with this line of dialogue: “Strange and warm.”
  9. Explaining something wrong to somebody who knows the answer.
  10. Write about: seeing through a new pair of eyes.
  11. A Big Round Number birthday
  12. Use these 5 words: kindness, doctors, deceased, kiss, night.
  14. Use these 5 words: interfering, credentials, stateless, violence, historic.
  15. Beware the Ides of… January?
  16. Use these 5 words: perfect, body, bondage, invisible, lost.
  17. Cheering while somebody does something amazing.
  18. Your setting is: mid-afternoon, heavy rain, a village, neglected atmosphere.
  19. Writing a letter that won’t be sent.
  21. Words of comfort fall flat.
  22. Use these 5 words: collections, adventure, struggling, fake, enemy.
  23. Missing an important engagement.
  24. Write about a character who is: industrious, fun-loving & depressed.
  25. Transferring all contacts but that one to a new device.
  26. Start with this line of dialogue: “This is what he lives for.”
  28. Start with this line of dialogue: “It’s for science!”
  29. Moving on from a situation that once was wonderful.
  30. Start with this line of dialogue: “I don’t believe her for one second.”
  31. Coin a new word and use it.
