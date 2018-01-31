- Write out a set of writing goals for 2018
- Use the following phrase: secret door-locking button
- Write about a confusing user interface
- Start with this line of dialogue: “_____ has been fired.”
- Write about going through the checkbook, writing “2018” in the date blanks.
- Your protagonist is a historian.
- Use these 5 words: synonymous, force, acidic, heat, joke.
- Use the phrase, “It’s twice as hot as it was!”
- Use these 5 words: furry, awake, lumber, vagabond, nappy.
- Write about unfamiliar aches and pains.
- Write about asking for a pardon.
- “Friday the 13th is a Saturday.”
- Use the following five words: cast, twelve, bauble, bomber, absurdly.
- Write about working on a holiday.
- Write about mirthless laughter.
- Write about an extra day in solitude.
- Write about what you’re grateful for.
- “If I talk about that, everyone will think…”
- Use these 5 words: Ursa Major, arbitrary, snag, knock out, wizardry.
- Use the phrase, “Hurry, it’s cold outside.”
- Include a character named Bao-Yu Liu.
- Use the following five words: enter, cosmetic, gigantic, collectible, condo.
- Write about fixing things around the house.
- Use the phrase “OK, we went to the pub.”
- Start with this line of dialogue: “Millions could die.”
- Write about losing your glasses.
- Use the following phrase: found not guilty of murder
- Use the phrase, “Only 31 shopping days since Christmas!”
- Use the following phrase: a North Pole postmark
- Write about watching someone settle down for sleep.
- Use the following five words: beat, suntan, verdict, swell, fish.
- Write about something misfiled or miscategorized.
- Use the phrase “So say we all.”
- “Was there a deadline I missed?”
- Write about robots.
- Use the phrase, “We have another lamp.”