- Get that story out of the drawer and work on it.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: picture, elegant, graze, cooperation, waist.
- Use the phrase, “I don’t know who that is.”
- Write about not participating in a popular activity.
- “I see the problem. How am I going to fix it?”
- Write about the power of story.
- Write about a pet animal’s revenge.
- Include these 3 characters in a story: landscape architect, editor, nanny.
- Write about waiting for a storm.
- Start your story in a chilly room.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: decline, bland, marble, flower, crevice.
- Use the phrase, “You can’t get there in a car.”
- Write about a bird with attitude.
- Use these five words: flights, nefarious, highlights, cinnamon, bullying.
- Write about explaining technology to an older person
- Start your story with your MC surrounded by thick fog.
- Invent a holiday celebrating something strange.
- Use these five words: violins, modern, fixing, vase, premiere.
- Write about dropping out of an activity.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: substitute, drag, acceptable, import, possible.
- Use the phrase, “People have other things to do.”
- Write about feeding an animal.
- Fill in: “I’m a _________ and proud of it.”
- Write about a life or death struggle.
- Write about a premature thaw.
- Use these five words: synopsis, mimics, easy, beginner, biggest.
- Rewrite that story from someone else’s point of view.
- Use these five words: authentic, magic, slipped, influencer, travel.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Set your story in the suburbs.
- Use the phrase, “There’s just one more thing…”
- Start with this line: “Roughly twenty years ago…”
- Write about pretending to understand what a bird is saying.
- Include these 3 characters: roofer, real estate agent, construction manager.
- Your character gets a birthday only every fourth year.