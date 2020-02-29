February 2020
  1. Get that story out of the drawer and work on it.
    1. Use the following five words: picture, elegant, graze, cooperation, waist.
    2. Use the phrase, “I don’t know who that is.”
    3. Write about not participating in a popular activity.
  3. “I see the problem. How am I going to fix it?”
  4. Write about the power of story.
  5. Write about a pet animal’s revenge.
  6. Include these 3 characters in a story: landscape architect, editor, nanny.
  7. Write about waiting for a storm.
  8. Start your story in a chilly room.
    1. Use the following five words: decline, bland, marble, flower, crevice.
    2. Use the phrase, “You can’t get there in a car.”
    3. Write about a bird with attitude.
  10. Use these five words: flights, nefarious, highlights, cinnamon, bullying.
  11. Write about explaining technology to an older person
  12. Start your story with your MC surrounded by thick fog.
  13. Invent a holiday celebrating something strange.
  14. Use these five words: violins, modern, fixing, vase, premiere.
  15. Write about dropping out of an activity.
    1. Use the following five words: substitute, drag, acceptable, import, possible.
    2. Use the phrase, “People have other things to do.”
    3. Write about feeding an animal.
  17. Fill in: “I’m a _________ and proud of it.”
  18. Write about a life or death struggle.
  19. Write about a premature thaw.
  20. Use these five words: synopsis, mimics, easy, beginner, biggest.
  21. Rewrite that story from someone else’s point of view.
  22. Use these five words: authentic, magic, slipped, influencer, travel.
  24. Set your story in the suburbs.
  25. Use the phrase, “There’s just one more thing…”
  26. Start with this line: “Roughly twenty years ago…”
  27. Write about pretending to understand what a bird is saying.
  28. Include these 3 characters: roofer, real estate agent, construction manager.
  29. Your character gets a birthday only every fourth year.

