- Use the phrase, “You promised me cookies!”
- Use these 5 words: country, lake, caravan, historic, grave.
- Use the following five words: assembly, comfort, serious, tough, series.
- Write about something that only other people seem to care about.
- Use the phrase, “What is all this stuff?”
- Write about: giving away the ending.
- Waiting while traveling
- Start with this line of dialogue: “This is not ok.”
- Coming home to an empty house.
- Use these 5 words: bashes, bodies, wins, bell, practice.
- Doing the same arithmetic and getting different answers.
- Use the following five words: church, recruit, sip, joy, buy.
- Write about doing something because everybody assumes you always will.
- Fill in the blank, “These are not the ______ you’re looking for.”
- Frustrating delays.
- Write about: a landslide victory.
- Something trivial to one person hits another one hard.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “You remind me of…”
- Use the phrase “That wasn’t one of the options.”
- Write about: a canceled sailing.
- Use the following five words: dominate, concede, mastermind, resource, job.
- Write about finding a letter from a long-ago loved one.
- Fill in the blank, ” ______ is down there, too.”
- Write about: things going too far.
- Mixing up the legends for several holidays.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “All I want is you.”
- Use the phrase “Am I the only one?”
- Write about: the earth shrinking.
- “This is not like the movies.”
- Write about unwelcome corrections.
- Use these 5 words: cascades, mountain, provisions, beasts, epic.
- One thing ends without another beginning.
- Write about: a girls’ night out.