February 2019
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Use the phrase, “You promised me cookies!”
  2. Use these 5 words: country, lake, caravan, historic, grave.
  3. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: assembly, comfort, serious, tough, series.
    2. Write about something that only other people seem to care about.
    3. Use the phrase, “What is all this stuff?”
  4. Write about: giving away the ending.
  5. Waiting while traveling
  6. Start with this line of dialogue: “This is not ok.”
  7. Coming home to an empty house.
  8. Use these 5 words: bashes, bodies, wins, bell, practice.
  9. Doing the same arithmetic and getting different answers.
  10. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: church, recruit, sip, joy, buy.
    2. Write about doing something because everybody assumes you always will.
    3. Fill in the blank, “These are not the ______ you’re looking for.”
  11. Frustrating delays.
  12. Write about: a landslide victory.
  13. Something trivial to one person hits another one hard.
  14. Start with this line of dialogue: “You remind me of…”
  15. Use the phrase “That wasn’t one of the options.”
  16. Write about: a canceled sailing.
  17. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: dominate, concede, mastermind, resource, job.
    2. Write about finding a letter from a long-ago loved one.
    3. Fill in the blank, ” ______ is down there, too.”
  18. Write about: things going too far.
  19. Mixing up the legends for several holidays.
  20. Start with this line of dialogue: “All I want is you.”
  21. Use the phrase “Am I the only one?”
  22. Write about: the earth shrinking.
  23. “This is not like the movies.”
  24. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  25. Write about unwelcome corrections.
  26. Use these 5 words: cascades, mountain, provisions, beasts, epic.
  27. One thing ends without another beginning.
  28. Write about: a girls’ night out.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *