February 2017
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Start with “February is that 6-week period…”
  2. Use these 5 words: increase, compare, uppity, frantic, stingy.
  3. “I would, but the weather’s terrible.”
  4. Use this line of dialogue: “Oh, wow. I’m a grown-up.”
  6. Scenario: everyone leaves in disgust, alone.
  7. “Do it now; we’ll be very busy later.”
  8. Use these 5 words: unhealthy, towering, present, coil, zinc.
  9. A conversation of just one word, repeated.
  10. Use this line of dialogue: “But, like, get over yourself.”
  11. “My new electric fork is on the internet!”
  13. Software suddenly stops working
  14. Include a character who wears clip-in bike shoes.
  15. Writing a letter of reference for your character.
  16. Use these 5 words: bat, shelter, huge, roll, precede.
  17. “You’ll find that on the next page.”
  18. Use this line of dialogue: “Don’t you @%^&$#! say a word.”
  20. Scenario: a reasonably good but slightly dull relationship.
  21. Waiting for a traveler to arrive.
  22. Use these 5 words: mate, annoyed, travel, tough, polish.
  23. An unexpected hole in something
  24. Use this line of dialogue: “Something terrible is going to happen.”
  25. Now where did I put that scrap of paper?
  27. “Are we there yet, Dad?”
  28. Start with: I’m not the kind of person who thinks…
