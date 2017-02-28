February 2017 Daily Writing Prompts Posted on February 28, 2017 by TC Editors Start with “February is that 6-week period…” Use these 5 words: increase, compare, uppity, frantic, stingy. “I would, but the weather’s terrible.” Use this line of dialogue: “Oh, wow. I’m a grown-up.” Get today’s prompts on Twitter. Scenario: everyone leaves in disgust, alone. “Do it now; we’ll be very busy later.” Use these 5 words: unhealthy, towering, present, coil, zinc. A conversation of just one word, repeated. Use this line of dialogue: “But, like, get over yourself.” “My new electric fork is on the internet!” Get today’s prompts on Twitter. Software suddenly stops working Include a character who wears clip-in bike shoes. Writing a letter of reference for your character. Use these 5 words: bat, shelter, huge, roll, precede. “You’ll find that on the next page.” Use this line of dialogue: “Don’t you @%^&$#! say a word.” Get today’s prompts on Twitter. Scenario: a reasonably good but slightly dull relationship. Waiting for a traveler to arrive. Use these 5 words: mate, annoyed, travel, tough, polish. An unexpected hole in something Use this line of dialogue: “Something terrible is going to happen.” Now where did I put that scrap of paper? Get today’s prompts on Twitter. “Are we there yet, Dad?” Start with: I’m not the kind of person who thinks… Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)