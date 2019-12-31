December 2019
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: confusion, lend, lid, know, fitness.
    2. Use the phrase “That changes everything.”
    3. Write about a nearly forgotten friend.
  2. Use these 5 words: derail, safety, trailer, sinking, bridge.
  3. Write about a song stuck in your head.
  4. Start with this line of dialogue: “I woke up at three in the morning.”
  5. Write about something found that’s unexpectedly wonderful.
  6. Start with this line of dialogue: “That’s sick.”
  7. Write about what a wild bird wants.
  8. Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: bowl, tree, box, safe, coffee.
    2. Write about monsters in the closet.
    3. Use the phrase: “It’s almost like a spoonful of sugar”.
  9. Write about hooking up electronic equipment
  10. Write about: a child ripped out of her mother’s arms.
  11. Write about a brunch date
  12. Start with this line of dialogue: “It’s pretty self-explanatory.”
  13. Write about a new diet.
  14. Start with this line of dialogue: “It was that kind of a day.”
  15. Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: flexible, map, remedy, revoke, hiccup.
    2. Use the phrase “You’re probably going to hate this.”
    3. Write about winning something that’s unwanted.
  16. Write about: a deepening crisis.
  17. Rewrite a historical narrative with a new ending.
  18. Your setting is: afternoon, strong wind, country estate, creepy atmosphere.
  19. Write about fighting over decorations.
  20. Use these 5 words: rhetoric, college, genius, test, history.
  21. Write about the day the sun stood still.
  22. Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: bomb, strap, guerrilla, designer, outside.
    2. Use the phrase “What’s the deal?”
    3. Write about oncoming winter.
  23. The sudden realization that the bird is speaking English.
  24. Write about: being held without the possibility of bail.
  25. Write about the first holiday with a missing loved one.
  26. Start with this line of dialogue: “There is no time to waste.”
  27. Write about choosing not to return an unusable gift
  28. Use these 5 words: brain, frustrated, innovative, process, artist.
  29. Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: vague, panel, square, offset, credibility.
    2. Use the phrase “I missed that.”
    3. Write about finding something unexpected in one’s self.
  30. Your setting is: late afternoon, heavy rain, mountain, mystical atmosphere.
  31. Use the phrase, “Well, I guess it’s over.”

