- Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: confusion, lend, lid, know, fitness.
- Use the phrase “That changes everything.”
- Write about a nearly forgotten friend.
- Use these 5 words: derail, safety, trailer, sinking, bridge.
- Write about a song stuck in your head.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “I woke up at three in the morning.”
- Write about something found that’s unexpectedly wonderful.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “That’s sick.”
- Write about what a wild bird wants.
- Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: bowl, tree, box, safe, coffee.
- Write about monsters in the closet.
- Use the phrase: “It’s almost like a spoonful of sugar”.
- Write about hooking up electronic equipment
- Write about: a child ripped out of her mother’s arms.
- Write about a brunch date
- Start with this line of dialogue: “It’s pretty self-explanatory.”
- Write about a new diet.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “It was that kind of a day.”
- Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: flexible, map, remedy, revoke, hiccup.
- Use the phrase “You’re probably going to hate this.”
- Write about winning something that’s unwanted.
- Write about: a deepening crisis.
- Rewrite a historical narrative with a new ending.
- Your setting is: afternoon, strong wind, country estate, creepy atmosphere.
- Write about fighting over decorations.
- Use these 5 words: rhetoric, college, genius, test, history.
- Write about the day the sun stood still.
- Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: bomb, strap, guerrilla, designer, outside.
- Use the phrase “What’s the deal?”
- Write about oncoming winter.
- The sudden realization that the bird is speaking English.
- Write about: being held without the possibility of bail.
- Write about the first holiday with a missing loved one.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “There is no time to waste.”
- Write about choosing not to return an unusable gift
- Use these 5 words: brain, frustrated, innovative, process, artist.
- Join us for live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: vague, panel, square, offset, credibility.
- Use the phrase “I missed that.”
- Write about finding something unexpected in one’s self.
- Your setting is: late afternoon, heavy rain, mountain, mystical atmosphere.
- Use the phrase, “Well, I guess it’s over.”