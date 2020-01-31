January 2020
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about waking up the morning after.
  2. Start with this line: “I was doing it at such a young age.”
  3. Something urgent interrupts cooking.
  4. Use these five words: reducing, hope, battle, stopping, happy.
  5. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: bolt, casualty, supplementary, see, normal. Bonus word: bitch.
    2. Write about something that happened an exact multiple of years earlier.
    3. Use the phrase, “Why is there only one?”
  6. Write about being stuck inside the box.
  7. Something once thought obvious that’s no longer true.
  8. Start with this line: “I wish I could draw well.”
  9. Answer the “How are you?” question honestly.
  10. Write about balancing passion with making money.
  11. Write about the emotion inspired by avocado green.
  12. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: outer, banish, oil, craftsman, falsify.
    2. Write about a heroic animal.
    3. Use the phrase, “Deeps of winter.”
  13. Two characters with nothing in common but their shared birthday.
  14. Start with this line: “I think that had a huge impact.”
  15. Copy editor saves the day!
  16. Start with this line: “What have you been up to lately?”
  17. Use the phrase, “I thought that was tomorrow.”
  18. Write about being gifted a kitchen appliance.
  19. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. .
    2. .
    3. .
  20. Start with this line: “Dream job alert!”
  21. Use the phrase, “We need to talk.”
  22. Set your story in a small town.
  23. Use the phrase, “I cannot imagine…”
  24. Write a story set on a film set.
  25. Write about the smell of cinnamon.
  26. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. .
    2. .
    3. .
  27. Use the phrase, “When you say it, your name seems pale blue.”
  28. Include these 3 characters in a story: CT/MRI tech, RN, epidemiologist.
  29. Write about politely declining to eat a new food.
  30. Write about non-physical violence.
  31. Write about reading as temporary insanity.

