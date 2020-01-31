- Write about waking up the morning after.
- Start with this line: “I was doing it at such a young age.”
- Something urgent interrupts cooking.
- Use these five words: reducing, hope, battle, stopping, happy.
- Use the following five words: bolt, casualty, supplementary, see, normal. Bonus word: bitch.
- Write about something that happened an exact multiple of years earlier.
- Use the phrase, “Why is there only one?”
- Write about being stuck inside the box.
- Something once thought obvious that’s no longer true.
- Start with this line: “I wish I could draw well.”
- Answer the “How are you?” question honestly.
- Write about balancing passion with making money.
- Write about the emotion inspired by avocado green.
- Use the following five words: outer, banish, oil, craftsman, falsify.
- Write about a heroic animal.
- Use the phrase, “Deeps of winter.”
- Two characters with nothing in common but their shared birthday.
- Start with this line: “I think that had a huge impact.”
- Copy editor saves the day!
- Start with this line: “What have you been up to lately?”
- Use the phrase, “I thought that was tomorrow.”
- Write about being gifted a kitchen appliance.
- Start with this line: “Dream job alert!”
- Use the phrase, “We need to talk.”
- Set your story in a small town.
- Use the phrase, “I cannot imagine…”
- Write a story set on a film set.
- Write about the smell of cinnamon.
- Use the phrase, “When you say it, your name seems pale blue.”
- Include these 3 characters in a story: CT/MRI tech, RN, epidemiologist.
- Write about politely declining to eat a new food.
- Write about non-physical violence.
- Write about reading as temporary insanity.