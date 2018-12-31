December 2018
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. “Create a diversion!”
    1. Use the following five words: relieve, attract, tire, occasion, feminine.
    2. Write about a nearly forgotten place.
    3. Use the phrase “tell me that you love me,” in an ironic way.
  3. “Ask yourself if you want the prize.”
  4. Use the following phrase: canceled due to weather conditions
  5. Write about unexpectedly nice weather.
  6. Use the following phrase: cleared of charges
  7. Write about a date that will live in infamy.
  8. Your protagonist is named Mayu Kawasaki.
    1. Use the following five words: consolidate, pipe, tablet, sound, lion.
    2. Write about an odd way of saying something.
    3. Use the phrase “Is that real? Or did I make it up?”
  10. Your protagonist is named Terrell Holley.
  11. “Tell me again why we’re doing this?”
  12. Use the following phrase: a boys’ club
  13. Write about unintended consequences.
  14. Start w/ this line of dialogue: “A former student of mine emailed me today.”
  15. Characters playing the “What’s the next number in the sequence” game.
    1. Use the following five words: chain, glance, mark, shine, consultation.
    2. Write about deciding not to care.
    3. Use the phrase, “Two generations ago.”
  17. Write about a birthday celebration gone wrong.
  18. Include a character who is a preschool teacher.
  19. Write about skipping a day of the week.
  20. Include a character named Ava Morrison.
  21. The universe holds its breath.
  22. Include a character named Naoto Kaeshiro.
    1. Use the following five words: color-blind, know, commemorate, hunter, manage.
    2. Write about cooking.
    3. Fill in the blank: “Eat, drink, and be _________.”
  24. Start with this line of dialogue: “That was definitely an earthquake.”
  25. Write about someone who doesn’t celebrate holidays.
  26. Use the following phrase: we are survivors
  27. Sum up your year in writing.
  28. Include a character who is a veterinarian.
  29. Start with “They call it Boxing Day because…”
  31. Write about the First Annual _________.
