- “Create a diversion!”
- Use the following five words: relieve, attract, tire, occasion, feminine.
- Write about a nearly forgotten place.
- Use the phrase “tell me that you love me,” in an ironic way.
- “Ask yourself if you want the prize.”
- Use the following phrase: canceled due to weather conditions
- Write about unexpectedly nice weather.
- Use the following phrase: cleared of charges
- Write about a date that will live in infamy.
- Your protagonist is named Mayu Kawasaki.
- Use the following five words: consolidate, pipe, tablet, sound, lion.
- Write about an odd way of saying something.
- Use the phrase “Is that real? Or did I make it up?”
- Your protagonist is named Terrell Holley.
- “Tell me again why we’re doing this?”
- Use the following phrase: a boys’ club
- Write about unintended consequences.
- Start w/ this line of dialogue: “A former student of mine emailed me today.”
- Characters playing the “What’s the next number in the sequence” game.
- Use the following five words: chain, glance, mark, shine, consultation.
- Write about deciding not to care.
- Use the phrase, “Two generations ago.”
- Write about a birthday celebration gone wrong.
- Include a character who is a preschool teacher.
- Write about skipping a day of the week.
- Include a character named Ava Morrison.
- The universe holds its breath.
- Include a character named Naoto Kaeshiro.
- Use the following five words: color-blind, know, commemorate, hunter, manage.
- Write about cooking.
- Fill in the blank: “Eat, drink, and be _________.”
- Start with this line of dialogue: “That was definitely an earthquake.”
- Write about someone who doesn’t celebrate holidays.
- Use the following phrase: we are survivors
- Sum up your year in writing.
- Include a character who is a veterinarian.
- Start with “They call it Boxing Day because…”
- Write about the First Annual _________.