December 2017
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about saying “Rabbit, Rabbit” first thing on the first of the month.
  2. Use these 5 words: dashing, announce, punishment, kick, charge.
    1. Use the following five words: flaming, hat, republic, believing, finite.
    2. Write about unintended consequences.
    3. Use the phrase, “Honey, I’m home.”
  4. Use this line of dialogue: “The future is hopeless.”
  5. Write about someone being braver than they thought possible.
  6. Include a character who spends an impressive amount of time asleep.
  7. Exchanging loving glances with an animal.
  8. Use these 5 words: redundant, stiff, smoggy, mark, complete.
  9. Waiting for the first storm of the season to begin
    1. Use the following five words: Fog, hands, crossing, every, corner.
    2. Write about expecting something that’s late.
    3. Use the phrase, “I feel much better now.”
  11. Use the phrase “Over my dead body.”
  12. Use this line of dialogue: “Just a pain in the ass, basically.”
  13. Write about re-examining the most basic assumptions.
  14. Scenario: a famous kidnapping.
  15. Waking up after a medical procedure
  16. Use these 5 words: airport, hard-to-find, fireman, gorgeous, dead.
  18. Use this line of dialogue: “Try getting more sleep.”
  19. Use the phrase “This is not what it looks like.”
  20. Include a character drowning in alcohol, snack food, and regret.
  21. How to spend the longest night of the year.
  22. Use these 5 words: racial, seal, labored, frame, selective.
  23. Write about beginning a long retreat in solitude.
  25. Write about something awesomely wonderful.
  26. Use this line: “You have to be grown up & responsible. You have to.”
  27. “On the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…”
  28. Include a character who is desperately trying.
  29. Waiting for breakfast to be served.
  30. Use this line: “A donation has been made in your name to the Human Fund.”
