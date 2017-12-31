- Write about saying “Rabbit, Rabbit” first thing on the first of the month.
- Use these 5 words: dashing, announce, punishment, kick, charge.
- Use the following five words: flaming, hat, republic, believing, finite.
- Write about unintended consequences.
- Use the phrase, “Honey, I’m home.”
- Use this line of dialogue: “The future is hopeless.”
- Write about someone being braver than they thought possible.
- Include a character who spends an impressive amount of time asleep.
- Exchanging loving glances with an animal.
- Use these 5 words: redundant, stiff, smoggy, mark, complete.
- Waiting for the first storm of the season to begin
- Use the following five words: Fog, hands, crossing, every, corner.
- Write about expecting something that’s late.
- Use the phrase, “I feel much better now.”
- Use the phrase “Over my dead body.”
- Use this line of dialogue: “Just a pain in the ass, basically.”
- Write about re-examining the most basic assumptions.
- Scenario: a famous kidnapping.
- Waking up after a medical procedure
- Use these 5 words: airport, hard-to-find, fireman, gorgeous, dead.
- Use this line of dialogue: “Try getting more sleep.”
- Use the phrase “This is not what it looks like.”
- Include a character drowning in alcohol, snack food, and regret.
- How to spend the longest night of the year.
- Use these 5 words: racial, seal, labored, frame, selective.
- Write about beginning a long retreat in solitude.
- Write about something awesomely wonderful.
- Use this line: “You have to be grown up & responsible. You have to.”
- “On the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…”
- Include a character who is desperately trying.
- Waiting for breakfast to be served.
- Use this line: “A donation has been made in your name to the Human Fund.”
