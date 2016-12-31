December 2016 Daily Writing Prompts Posted on December 31, 2016 by TC Editors And so it begins… Use these 5 words: emptiness, train, artfully, exposure, stone. Streetlights on in the daytime Get today’s prompts on Twitter. Note-to-self doesn’t match memory Start with: “Who is _____ going to kill?” People on the other side are happy about this. Include a Supreme Court case in your story. Holding a contradiction Use these 5 words: cheats, jealous, riches, stalking, pied-a-terre. Get today’s prompts on Twitter. Start with: “It’s good to see you here.” “Am I going to regret this?” Include a meteor shower in your story. “I used to be able to do this without thinking.” Use these 5 words: workout, yurt, cliche, veneer, slower. Rituals for someone else’s holiday Get today’s prompts on Twitter. “I am not your metaphor.” Start with: “Our diversity is our strength.” Things to do on the longest night of the year Write about a chimpanzee smoking a cigarette. A creatively named pub or bar Use these 5 words: jellyfish, never, inventive, curated, illustration. Get today’s prompts on Twitter. Start with: “I’m not expecting to ever be recognized.” “Two days retired, and you’re bored.” Write about a boot camp. “I can’t read the label on the bottle.” Write a story inspired by the first photo you see after reading this prompt. Merriment makes a character sadder Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)