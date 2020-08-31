- Write about a nap at an inappropriate time.
- Use the following five words: bill, flood, modernize, history, hang.
- Use the phrase, “Call me back.”
- Write about finding something surprising.
- Write about a tragic anniversary.
- Write a coming-of-age story.
- Write about plans cancelled by weather.
- Start with this line: “I still remember…”
- Write about stumbling across vital information.
- Include a character with tattoos, a long beard, and black-rimmed glasses.
- Use the following five words: change, veil, dribble, find, private.
- Use the phrase, “Cook until done.”
- Write about managing one’s losses.
- Include these 3 characters: dancer, physiotherapist, massage therapist.
- Write about being unable to count something.
- Use these five words: sleeves, compensate, foundation, crispiest, homebodies
- Use this: “I can do that. How am I going to do that?”
- Write about a fictional game.
- Use the phrase, “What happened to me?”
- Use the following five words: proper, awful, bucket, catalogue, continental.
- Use the phrase, “I think it’s stuck.”
- Write about an umbrella.
- One character gives a concise statement of the situation.
- Set your story during a thunderstorm.
- Write about herding unwilling animals (or humans)
- Start with this line: “It’s a bitter pill.”
- Use this: “How did it get to be August already?”
- Use these five words: stream, ocean, gingerbread, cautiously, devastating.
- Use the following five words: appointment, sum, bless, incentive, cafe.
- Use the phrase, “Let’s just ignore that for now.”
- Write about giving someone an unflattering nickname.
- Use these five words: world, sticky, political, delicacy, doll.
- Write about being annoyed by broken equipment.
- Use these five words: crude, twisting, process, pie, failure.
- Write about rewriting a business plan in a hurry.
- Write about a restless neighborhood.
- Use the phrase, “Who ordered that?”
- Use the following five words: cellar, clearance, indoor, annual, state.
- Use the phrase, “I don’t even know what to ask.”
- Write about trying to leave no footprints behind.
- Write about the satisfaction of a job (almost) well done.