August 2020
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about a nap at an inappropriate time.
    1. Use the following five words: bill, flood, modernize, history, hang.
    2. Use the phrase, “Call me back.”
    3. Write about finding something surprising.
  3. Write about a tragic anniversary.
  4. Write a coming-of-age story.
  5. Write about plans cancelled by weather.
  6. Start with this line: “I still remember…”
  7. Write about stumbling across vital information.
  8. Include a character with tattoos, a long beard, and black-rimmed glasses.
    1. Use the following five words: change, veil, dribble, find, private.
    2. Use the phrase, “Cook until done.”
    3. Write about managing one’s losses.
  10. Include these 3 characters: dancer, physiotherapist, massage therapist.
  11. Write about being unable to count something.
  12. Use these five words: sleeves, compensate, foundation, crispiest, homebodies
  13. Use this: “I can do that. How am I going to do that?”
  14. Write about a fictional game.
  15. Use the phrase, “What happened to me?”
    1. Use the following five words: proper, awful, bucket, catalogue, continental.
    2. Use the phrase, “I think it’s stuck.”
    3. Write about an umbrella.
  17. One character gives a concise statement of the situation.
  18. Set your story during a thunderstorm.
  19. Write about herding unwilling animals (or humans)
  20. Start with this line: “It’s a bitter pill.”
  21. Use this: “How did it get to be August already?”
  22. Use these five words: stream, ocean, gingerbread, cautiously, devastating.
    1. Use the following five words: appointment, sum, bless, incentive, cafe.
    2. Use the phrase, “Let’s just ignore that for now.”
    3. Write about giving someone an unflattering nickname.
  24. Use these five words: world, sticky, political, delicacy, doll.
  25. Write about being annoyed by broken equipment.
  26. Use these five words: crude, twisting, process, pie, failure.
  27. Write about rewriting a business plan in a hurry.
  28. Write about a restless neighborhood.
  29. Use the phrase, “Who ordered that?”
    1. Use the following five words: cellar, clearance, indoor, annual, state.
    2. Use the phrase, “I don’t even know what to ask.”
    3. Write about trying to leave no footprints behind.
  31. Write about the satisfaction of a job (almost) well done.

