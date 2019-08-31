August 2019
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about very hot weather.
  2. Start with this line of dialogue: “You know it’s bad when…”
  3. Write about lingering over dinner.
  4. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: bedroom, adopt, quaint, school, reproduction.
    2. Write about a power (or other infrastructure) failure.
    3. Use the phrase, “This is the answer to everything.”
  5. Second time a show is watched, it’s a rerun of the same episode.
  6. Your setting is: dawn, heatwave for days, a film set, dream-like atmosphere.
  7. Write about a delayed dentist appointment.
  8. Write about: a journey.
  9. Write about being unable to talk to the very attractive person.
  10. Start with this line of dialogue: “I wanted it to be real so bad.”
  11. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  12. Use these 5 words: smoky, malfunctioned, smells, directions, headquarters.
  13. Setting: A comic book store.
  14. Use these 5 words: fundraising, gallery, culture, significant, dialogue.
  15. Use the phrase, “Tell me more lies.”
  16. Write about a character who is: optimistic, depressed & arrogant.
  17. Write about a last dinner together.
  18. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  19. Use the phrase, “What year is it again?
  20. Start with this line of dialogue: “You lose them how you get them.”
  21. Use the phrase, “Did I hit the hyperspace button by mistake?”
  22. Write about: holiday traditions.
  23. Write about a secret transformation.
  24. Use these 5 words: magicians, kittens, embarrassed, coerced, face.
  25. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  26. Use these 5 words: recipe, garnish, note, rabbit, rain.
  27. Setting: A funky cheese shop.
  28. Write about: a farm to table menu.
  29. Write about someone getting something stuck in their hair.
  30. Your setting is: dawn, bright sunshine, desert island, restless atmosphere.
  31. Use the phrase, “They’re serving brunch.”

