- Write about very hot weather.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “You know it’s bad when…”
- Write about lingering over dinner.
- Use the following five words: bedroom, adopt, quaint, school, reproduction.
- Write about a power (or other infrastructure) failure.
- Use the phrase, “This is the answer to everything.”
- Second time a show is watched, it’s a rerun of the same episode.
- Your setting is: dawn, heatwave for days, a film set, dream-like atmosphere.
- Write about a delayed dentist appointment.
- Write about: a journey.
- Write about being unable to talk to the very attractive person.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “I wanted it to be real so bad.”
- Use these 5 words: smoky, malfunctioned, smells, directions, headquarters.
- Setting: A comic book store.
- Use these 5 words: fundraising, gallery, culture, significant, dialogue.
- Use the phrase, “Tell me more lies.”
- Write about a character who is: optimistic, depressed & arrogant.
- Write about a last dinner together.
- Use the phrase, “What year is it again?
- Start with this line of dialogue: “You lose them how you get them.”
- Use the phrase, “Did I hit the hyperspace button by mistake?”
- Write about: holiday traditions.
- Write about a secret transformation.
- Use these 5 words: magicians, kittens, embarrassed, coerced, face.
- Use these 5 words: recipe, garnish, note, rabbit, rain.
- Setting: A funky cheese shop.
- Write about: a farm to table menu.
- Write about someone getting something stuck in their hair.
- Your setting is: dawn, bright sunshine, desert island, restless atmosphere.
- Use the phrase, “They’re serving brunch.”