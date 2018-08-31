August 2018
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about a civic holiday or commemoration.
  2. Include a character who is a model.
  3. An unorthodox way of doing calculations
  4. Write about an origin story.
    1. Use the following five words: cheese, grace, qualification, peak, rider.
    2. Use the phrase: “long tail feathers.”
    3. Write about struggling to stay awake.
  6. Start with this line of dialogue: “It’s not perfect, but…”
  7. What to do when the internet is down.
  8. Use the following phrase: the largest in history
  9. “They’re all odd numbers.”
  10. Use these 5 words: conjunctivitis, metropolis, leviathan, gnash, slippery.
  11. “This doesn’t look very random to me.”
    1. Use the following five words: irony, apathy, ceiling, sandwich, process.
    2. Use the phrase: “That’s not what we expected.”
    3. Write about very strange or extreme weather.
  13. “You need to learn to lie with sincerity.”
  14. Use the following phrase: according to multiple sources
  15. “Last question: Where shall we have lunch?”
  16. Your protagonist is an architect.
  17. Write about an afternoon nap.
  18. Write about denying the truth.
    1. Use the following five words: candle, countryside, bring, copy, prize.
    2. Use the phrase: “That’s pretty strong.”
    3. Write about a stuffed animal.
  20. Use the following phrase: tricky questions
  21. Write about pulling the plug for the last time.
  22. Use the following phrase: police find arm at sea
  23. “What’s it like, driving a behemoth?”
  24. Use these 5 words: bump, warm, deliver, misty, probable.
  25. “Remind me why we’re doing this?”
    1. Use the following five words: section, calendar, note, beautiful, exact.
    2. Use the phrase: “We’re not late, yet.”
    3. Write about watching someone sleep.
  27. Include a character who’s neither male nor female.
  28. Start with this line of dialogue: “What the f–k just happened?”
  29. Write about trying to understand someone on a noisy connection.
  30. Write about what scares you most.
  31. “How many days is it since he left?”
