- Write about a civic holiday or commemoration.
- Include a character who is a model.
- An unorthodox way of doing calculations
- Write about an origin story.
- Use the following five words: cheese, grace, qualification, peak, rider.
- Use the phrase: “long tail feathers.”
- Write about struggling to stay awake.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “It’s not perfect, but…”
- What to do when the internet is down.
- Use the following phrase: the largest in history
- “They’re all odd numbers.”
- Use these 5 words: conjunctivitis, metropolis, leviathan, gnash, slippery.
- “This doesn’t look very random to me.”
- Use the following five words: irony, apathy, ceiling, sandwich, process.
- Use the phrase: “That’s not what we expected.”
- Write about very strange or extreme weather.
- “You need to learn to lie with sincerity.”
- Use the following phrase: according to multiple sources
- “Last question: Where shall we have lunch?”
- Your protagonist is an architect.
- Write about an afternoon nap.
- Write about denying the truth.
- Use the following five words: candle, countryside, bring, copy, prize.
- Use the phrase: “That’s pretty strong.”
- Write about a stuffed animal.
- Use the following phrase: tricky questions
- Write about pulling the plug for the last time.
- Use the following phrase: police find arm at sea
- “What’s it like, driving a behemoth?”
- Use these 5 words: bump, warm, deliver, misty, probable.
- “Remind me why we’re doing this?”
- Use the following five words: section, calendar, note, beautiful, exact.
- Use the phrase: “We’re not late, yet.”
- Write about watching someone sleep.
- Include a character who’s neither male nor female.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “What the f–k just happened?”
- Write about trying to understand someone on a noisy connection.
- Write about what scares you most.
- “How many days is it since he left?”