August 2017
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by
  1. A Pen In Each HandWrite about a store closing
  2. Use these 5 words: laborer, advice, continue, shallow, hair.
  3. The weather’s fine… here.
  4. Use this line of dialogue: “Shut up and move on.”
  5. The computer makes a rude noise
  6. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  7. Calling someone who’s un-dude-like “Dude”
  8. Scenario: weird and horrible things keep happening.
  9. The backup disk is unreadable
  10. Use these 5 words: base, light, apathetic, observant, free.
  11. Seeking an alternate route
  12. Use this line of dialogue: “Better not to think too hard about this.”
  13. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: beyond, pianos, synthesis, killed, toadstools.
    2. Write about waking up at 3am to worry.
    3. Use this phrase: “You come by your competitive streak naturally.”
  14. Include a character who wears the same thing for eight weeks in a row.
  15. Is it Friday yet?
  16. Use these 5 words: rule, nosy, tearful, cumbersome, sun.
  17. A letter that’s never sent
  18. Use this line of dialogue: “One or both of our parents are crazy.”
  19. Waiting for the caffeine to take effect
  20. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  21. Can’t find good help.
  22. Scenario: everyone is dressed and made up like cats.
  23. “How hard can it be?”
  24. Use these 5 words: pathetic, rambunctious, hope, spiritual, even.
  25. “Do you like what you’re seeing?”
  26. Use this line of dialogue: “Quesadillas are delicious.”
  27. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: crowd, crossing, husband, dismantle, earth.
    2. Write about answering without any words.
    3. Use this phrase: “But wait, there’s more!”
  28. You’re weird, but everyone is weird.
  29. “Could you scratch my back?”
  30. The happy ending is just moving on.
  31. It’s not taking as long as they said.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *