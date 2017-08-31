- Write about a store closing
- Use these 5 words: laborer, advice, continue, shallow, hair.
- The weather’s fine… here.
- Use this line of dialogue: “Shut up and move on.”
- The computer makes a rude noise
- Calling someone who’s un-dude-like “Dude”
- Scenario: weird and horrible things keep happening.
- The backup disk is unreadable
- Use these 5 words: base, light, apathetic, observant, free.
- Seeking an alternate route
- Use this line of dialogue: “Better not to think too hard about this.”
- Use the following five words: beyond, pianos, synthesis, killed, toadstools.
- Write about waking up at 3am to worry.
- Use this phrase: “You come by your competitive streak naturally.”
- Include a character who wears the same thing for eight weeks in a row.
- Is it Friday yet?
- Use these 5 words: rule, nosy, tearful, cumbersome, sun.
- A letter that’s never sent
- Use this line of dialogue: “One or both of our parents are crazy.”
- Waiting for the caffeine to take effect
- Can’t find good help.
- Scenario: everyone is dressed and made up like cats.
- “How hard can it be?”
- Use these 5 words: pathetic, rambunctious, hope, spiritual, even.
- “Do you like what you’re seeing?”
- Use this line of dialogue: “Quesadillas are delicious.”
- Use the following five words: crowd, crossing, husband, dismantle, earth.
- Write about answering without any words.
- Use this phrase: “But wait, there’s more!”
- You’re weird, but everyone is weird.
- “Could you scratch my back?”
- The happy ending is just moving on.
- It’s not taking as long as they said.