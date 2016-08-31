- Write out writing goals for the month
- Use these 5 words: stench, guts, savage, rabid, giant.
- Much-needed rain, still inconvenient.
- an unexpected apology.
- Lap-critter with a foot on the keyboard.
- Start with this line: “I must be an asshole.”
- Use the following five words: screams, bone, burst, pestilence, hesitates.
- Use the phrase, “You’re probably tired of this by now.”
- Fill in the blank: “You might think it would _________, but no.”
- Use these 5 words: renews, prescription, depression, struggle, streets.
- Old holiday becomes anniversary of something new.
- a character with an annoying voice.
- “Is there more coffee?”
- Use this line: “We’re altering your own immune cells.”
- A game becomes suddenly serious.
- Use the following five words: famine, pin, strength, gloves, young.
- Use the phrase, “It could have gone either way.”
- Fill in the blank: “the best _________ since sliced bread.”
- Someone else’s wedding
- Use these 5 words: parachute, glimpse, champagne, swallowtail, summer.
- Talking at your phone/computer.
- claiming someone else’s narrative.
- Tentative first day out after being sick
- Use this line: “I’m so uncomfortable.”
- Use the following five words: author, neglected, poem, hearts, public. Bonus: the popcorn of despair.
- Use the phrase, “force of nature.”
- Was it too much? Or too little?
- Use these 5 words: solar panels, optimism, scorpions, messiah, revelations.
- The meeting room after everyone has gone.
- a costly battle.
- “It’s easy with the right tool.”
- Use this phrase: “bleak but beautiful.”
- Last days before school starts.
- “Who are you, really?”
- a trending hashtag that includes your MC’s name.
- Reprogramming the light timer creatively.