August 2016
Daily Writing Prompts

  1. Write out writing goals for the month
  2. Use these 5 words: stench, guts, savage, rabid, giant.
  3. Much-needed rain, still inconvenient.
  4. an unexpected apology.
  5. Lap-critter with a foot on the keyboard.
  6. Start with this line: “I must be an asshole.”
  7. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: screams, bone, burst, pestilence, hesitates.
    2. Use the phrase, “You’re probably tired of this by now.”
    3. Fill in the blank: “You might think it would _________, but no.”
  8. Use these 5 words: renews, prescription, depression, struggle, streets.
  9. Old holiday becomes anniversary of something new.
  10. a character with an annoying voice.
  11. “Is there more coffee?”
  12. Use this line: “We’re altering your own immune cells.”
  13. A game becomes suddenly serious.
  14. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: famine, pin, strength, gloves, young.
    2. Use the phrase, “It could have gone either way.”
    3. Fill in the blank: “the best _________ since sliced bread.”
  15. Someone else’s wedding
  16. Use these 5 words: parachute, glimpse, champagne, swallowtail, summer.
  17. Talking at your phone/computer.
  18. claiming someone else’s narrative.
  19. Tentative first day out after being sick
  20. Use this line: “I’m so uncomfortable.”
  21. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: author, neglected, poem, hearts, public. Bonus: the popcorn of despair.
    2. Use the phrase, “force of nature.”
    3. Was it too much? Or too little?
  22. Use these 5 words: solar panels, optimism, scorpions, messiah, revelations.
  23. The meeting room after everyone has gone.
  24. a costly battle.
  25. “It’s easy with the right tool.”
  26. Use this phrase: “bleak but beautiful.”
  27. Last days before school starts.
  28. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  29. “Who are you, really?”
  30. a trending hashtag that includes your MC’s name.
  31. Reprogramming the light timer creatively.
Print Friendly