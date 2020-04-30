April 2020
  1. Write about the end of a very long month
  2. Start with this line: “The statements made by _____ are pure grade-A bunk.”
  3. Write about a census worker knocking on doors.
  4. Use these five words: cushion, leather, figure, proud, moving.
  5. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: desire, quarter, pleasant, rung, promise.
    2. Use the phrase, “Don’t try this at home.”
    3. Write about struggling to stay awake.
  6. Write about who you most admire.
  7. Write about picking out a tune on a piano.
  8. Start with this line: “Define ‘woman.'”
  9. “Shall I turn all the lights on, or not?”
  10. Include these 3 characters: event planner, cook, maintenance worker.
  11. Write about improvising a toasted cheese sandwich.
  12. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: difficulty, fist, absorb, blonde, twilight.
    2. Use the phrase, “Imagine this…”
    3. Write about an interruption.
  13. Write about making up a way to deal with stress.
  14. Set your story on a rainy night.
  15. Make up a 3rd inevitability: Death, Taxes, _______
  16. Set your story on a humid evening.
  17. Use the phrase “It’s easier to get forgiveness than permission.”
  18. Write about fake news.
  19. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: consolidate, disagreement, familiar, read, bear.
    2. Use the phrase, “What’s for lunch?”
    3. Write about a stuffed animal.
  20. Start your story in late afternoon.
  21. Write about trying to work around that one crucial supply.
  22. Start with this line: “It means that we survived.”
  23. Drop everything and write a haiku.
  24. Use these five words: questions, alternative, powering, art, reality.
  25. Do you write in your books? Why or why not?
  26. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: way, brain, flock, urge, convention.
    2. Fill in the blank: “It’s the best thing to do with ________.”
    3. Write about someone your character hasn’t thought about in years.
  27. Write about a parade.
  28. Start your story with a storm brewing.
  29. Use the phrase, “But before that…”
  30. Use these five words: visiting, amazing, chocolate, satellite, hourglass.

