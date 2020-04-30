- Write about the end of a very long month
- Start with this line: “The statements made by _____ are pure grade-A bunk.”
- Write about a census worker knocking on doors.
- Use these five words: cushion, leather, figure, proud, moving.
- Use the following five words: desire, quarter, pleasant, rung, promise.
- Use the phrase, “Don’t try this at home.”
- Write about struggling to stay awake.
- Write about who you most admire.
- Write about picking out a tune on a piano.
- Start with this line: “Define ‘woman.'”
- “Shall I turn all the lights on, or not?”
- Include these 3 characters: event planner, cook, maintenance worker.
- Write about improvising a toasted cheese sandwich.
- Use the following five words: difficulty, fist, absorb, blonde, twilight.
- Use the phrase, “Imagine this…”
- Write about an interruption.
- Write about making up a way to deal with stress.
- Set your story on a rainy night.
- Make up a 3rd inevitability: Death, Taxes, _______
- Set your story on a humid evening.
- Use the phrase “It’s easier to get forgiveness than permission.”
- Write about fake news.
- Use the following five words: consolidate, disagreement, familiar, read, bear.
- Use the phrase, “What’s for lunch?”
- Write about a stuffed animal.
- Start your story in late afternoon.
- Write about trying to work around that one crucial supply.
- Start with this line: “It means that we survived.”
- Drop everything and write a haiku.
- Use these five words: questions, alternative, powering, art, reality.
- Do you write in your books? Why or why not?
- Use the following five words: way, brain, flock, urge, convention.
- Fill in the blank: “It’s the best thing to do with ________.”
- Write about someone your character hasn’t thought about in years.
- Write about a parade.
- Start your story with a storm brewing.
- Use the phrase, “But before that…”
- Use these five words: visiting, amazing, chocolate, satellite, hourglass.