- Write about an April Fools Day joke gone bad.
- Use these 5 words: musical, delightful, memorized, captioned, applause.
- Use the phrase, “What’s this thing for again?”
- Write about a character who is: optimistic, lonely & cruel.
- Write about trying to guess an acronym’s meaning
- Use these 5 words: wildland, dangerous, season, bear, pioneer.
- Use the following five words: highway, terms, cultural, arena, circle.
- Write about borrowing something.
- Fill in the blank: “Can we talk about ______? Because we’re talking about it without using the word.”
- Your setting is: midnight, light snow falling, a desert, scary atmosphere.
- Write about that first birthday after a loss.
- Use these 5 words: scary, resort, monkey, lizard, naughty.
- Write about deflecting praise.
- Use these 5 words: poll, overseeing, representation, power, judges.
- Write about being distracted by conversation at the next table.
- Write about anything except taxes.
- Use these 5 words: imagination, narrative, sparked, affected, transformed.
- Write about wearing the wrong thing to a gathering.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “You know where my head and heart are.”
- Write about aging ungracefully.
- Write about: the worst storm in a decade.
- Use these 5 words: grumpy, cats, fly, treats, curious.
- Write about arranging a complicated event.
- Use these 5 words: pool, poised, candid, daughter, duo.
- Write about getting the day of the week wrong.
- Write about a character who is: anxious, optimistic & conceited.
- Use the phrase, “What could go wrong?”
- Write about going off shift at midnight.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “I’m scared.”