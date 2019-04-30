April 2019
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about an April Fools Day joke gone bad.
  2. Use these 5 words: musical, delightful, memorized, captioned, applause.
  3. Use the phrase, “What’s this thing for again?”
  4. Write about a character who is: optimistic, lonely & cruel.
  5. Write about trying to guess an acronym’s meaning
  6. Use these 5 words: wildland, dangerous, season, bear, pioneer.
  7. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: highway, terms, cultural, arena, circle.
    2. Write about borrowing something.
    3. Fill in the blank: “Can we talk about ______? Because we’re talking about it without using the word.”
  8. Your setting is: midnight, light snow falling, a desert, scary atmosphere.
  9. Write about that first birthday after a loss.
  10. Use these 5 words: scary, resort, monkey, lizard, naughty.
  11. Write about deflecting praise.
  12. Use these 5 words: poll, overseeing, representation, power, judges.
  13. Write about being distracted by conversation at the next table.
  14. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  15. Write about anything except taxes.
  16. Use these 5 words: imagination, narrative, sparked, affected, transformed.
  17. Write about wearing the wrong thing to a gathering.
  18. Start with this line of dialogue: “You know where my head and heart are.”
  19. Write about aging ungracefully.
  20. Write about: the worst storm in a decade.
  21. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  22. Use these 5 words: grumpy, cats, fly, treats, curious.
  23. Write about arranging a complicated event.
  24. Use these 5 words: pool, poised, candid, daughter, duo.
  25. Write about getting the day of the week wrong.
  26. Write about a character who is: anxious, optimistic & conceited.
  27. Use the phrase, “What could go wrong?”
  28. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  29. Write about going off shift at midnight.
  30. Start with this line of dialogue: “I’m scared.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *