- Use the following five words: number, architecture, alarm, bounce, shrink.
- Write about bailing out of a planned activity.
- Use the phrase “No good deed goes unpunished.”
- Your antagonist is named Maxim Ibarra.
- Cat, asleep with all 4 feet in the air.
- Use these words: trailblazer, bunk bed, indiscreet, grassroots, underground.
- That one channel you wanted to watch won’t work.
- Use the following phrase: even weirdos need some kindness
- Watching weather reports very carefully
- Use the following five words: convenience, piano, danger, asylum, axis.
- Write about feeling sad for no obvious reason.
- Use the phrase “Was that fun?”
- “I’m sorry I didn’t do that when you wanted.”
- Use the following phrase: all that rage is a mask
- Asking strange questions.
- Start with this dialogue: “We’ve become numb to this sort of behavior.”
- “No good deed goes unpunished.”
- Use the following phrase: throwing fuel on a dying fire
- Use the following five words: Sunday, towards, street, grunts, dress.
- Write about turning something in late.
- Use the phrase “Do what you need to do.”
- Use the following phrase: a gaggle of geese
- Life in a close-knit secret organization
- Write about a public shaming.
- Moving on to the next task.
- Your antagonist is a travel agent.
- Do it all at once? Or break it into pieces?
- Use the following five words: daughter, rice, ordinary, implicit, compete.
- Write about a tool you don’t know how to use.
- Use the phrase “And now it’s broken.
- Upgrading only to find favorites broken.
- Use the following phrase: fired for inappropriate behavior
- Conversation while washing dishes together.
- Use these 5 words: dock, ratty, coast, obtain, military.
- Entering the wrong year on a form
- Use the following phrase: behind closed doors
- Use the following five words: element, gate, expose, cheap, woman.
- Write about a security concern.
- Use the phrase “What I really want is a nap.”
- Include a character named Kedar Abbas.