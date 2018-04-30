April 2018
  1. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: number, architecture, alarm, bounce, shrink.
    2. Write about bailing out of a planned activity.
    3. Use the phrase “No good deed goes unpunished.”
  2. Your antagonist is named Maxim Ibarra.
  3. Cat, asleep with all 4 feet in the air.
  4. Use these words: trailblazer, bunk bed, indiscreet, grassroots, underground.
  5. That one channel you wanted to watch won’t work.
  6. Use the following phrase: even weirdos need some kindness
  7. Watching weather reports very carefully
  8. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: convenience, piano, danger, asylum, axis.
    2. Write about feeling sad for no obvious reason.
    3. Use the phrase “Was that fun?”
  9. “I’m sorry I didn’t do that when you wanted.”
  10. Use the following phrase: all that rage is a mask
  11. Asking strange questions.
  12. Start with this dialogue: “We’ve become numb to this sort of behavior.”
  13. “No good deed goes unpunished.”
  14. Use the following phrase: throwing fuel on a dying fire
  15. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: Sunday, towards, street, grunts, dress.
    2. Write about turning something in late.
    3. Use the phrase “Do what you need to do.”
  16. Use the following phrase: a gaggle of geese
  17. Life in a close-knit secret organization
  18. Write about a public shaming.
  19. Moving on to the next task.
  20. Your antagonist is a travel agent.
  21. Do it all at once? Or break it into pieces?
  22. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: daughter, rice, ordinary, implicit, compete.
    2. Write about a tool you don’t know how to use.
    3. Use the phrase “And now it’s broken.
  23. Upgrading only to find favorites broken.
  24. Use the following phrase: fired for inappropriate behavior
  25. Conversation while washing dishes together.
  26. Use these 5 words: dock, ratty, coast, obtain, military.
  27. Entering the wrong year on a form
  28. Use the following phrase: behind closed doors
  29. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: element, gate, expose, cheap, woman.
    2. Write about a security concern.
    3. Use the phrase “What I really want is a nap.”
  30. Include a character named Kedar Abbas.
