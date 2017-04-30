April 2017
  1. Fill in: “April snowshowers bring May _____”
  2. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: pool, unrequited, silent, casting, spring.
    2. Write about a mnemonic device that doesn’t work.
    3. Use the phrase, “Reminiscent of Belgians.”
  3. An unusual snack.
  4. Use these 5 words: mysterious, mature, north, melted, plant.
  5. An unfortunate auto-correction.
  6. Use this line of dialogue: “This tastes like fresh dirt.”
  7. Bureaucratic runaround
  8. Scenario: an odd, welcome intruder in your MC’s brain.
  9. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: downstairs, sign, lashed, sale, orange.
    2. Write about recovering from an illness or injury.
    3. Use the phrase, “perfect record.”
  10. Use these 5 words: nest, remarkable, smash, skinny, carve.
  11. “What are you adding to the process?”
  12. Use this line of dialogue: “Can I just tell you guys all my secrets?”
  13. A book that hasn’t been opened in 100 years.
  14. Include a character whose veneer briefly cracks to reveal loneliness & fear.
  15. Person always makes the same arithmetic mistake.
  16. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: Sunday, mouse, plum, watch, stamp.
    2. Write about a flash of mercy.
    3. Use the phrase, “Already with four …”
  17. Misheard song lyrics
  18. Use these 5 words: hurt, grass, capricious, supply, painstaking.
  19. A very subtle hint.
  20. Use this line of dialogue: “That’s not how any of this works.”
  21. “That happened in March last year.”
  22. Scenario: most of the time, everything is perfectly normal. But sometimes…
  23. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: agony, moves, persons, forever, juicy.
    2. Write about landscaping or yard work.
    3. Use the phrase, “how quaint.”
  24. Use these 5 words: jump, nostalgic, safe, purring, appreciate.
  25. Strange circumstances seem normal to one character.
  26. Use this line of dialogue: “Just throw everything away.”
  27. A dog’s “You gonna eat that?” look.
  28. Avoid a happy ending.
  29. What should the “no clue” button do?
  30. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: feet, famine, sooner, poems, neglected.
    2. Write about the third time not being charming at all.
    3. Use the phrase, “That’s a place I never want to go.”
