- Fill in: “April snowshowers bring May _____”
- Use the following five words: pool, unrequited, silent, casting, spring.
- Write about a mnemonic device that doesn’t work.
- Use the phrase, “Reminiscent of Belgians.”
- An unusual snack.
- Use these 5 words: mysterious, mature, north, melted, plant.
- An unfortunate auto-correction.
- Use this line of dialogue: “This tastes like fresh dirt.”
- Bureaucratic runaround
- Scenario: an odd, welcome intruder in your MC’s brain.
- Use the following five words: downstairs, sign, lashed, sale, orange.
- Write about recovering from an illness or injury.
- Use the phrase, “perfect record.”
- Use these 5 words: nest, remarkable, smash, skinny, carve.
- “What are you adding to the process?”
- Use this line of dialogue: “Can I just tell you guys all my secrets?”
- A book that hasn’t been opened in 100 years.
- Include a character whose veneer briefly cracks to reveal loneliness & fear.
- Person always makes the same arithmetic mistake.
- Use the following five words: Sunday, mouse, plum, watch, stamp.
- Write about a flash of mercy.
- Use the phrase, “Already with four …”
- Misheard song lyrics
- Use these 5 words: hurt, grass, capricious, supply, painstaking.
- A very subtle hint.
- Use this line of dialogue: “That’s not how any of this works.”
- “That happened in March last year.”
- Scenario: most of the time, everything is perfectly normal. But sometimes…
- Use the following five words: agony, moves, persons, forever, juicy.
- Write about landscaping or yard work.
- Use the phrase, “how quaint.”
- Use these 5 words: jump, nostalgic, safe, purring, appreciate.
- Strange circumstances seem normal to one character.
- Use this line of dialogue: “Just throw everything away.”
- A dog’s “You gonna eat that?” look.
- Avoid a happy ending.
- What should the “no clue” button do?
- Use the following five words: feet, famine, sooner, poems, neglected.
- Write about the third time not being charming at all.
- Use the phrase, “That’s a place I never want to go.”